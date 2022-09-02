PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 1, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, advises residents that the transfer station at Appeal Landfill will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, for emergency repairs to the tipping floor.

Appeal Landfill will remain open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, customers should expect delays and altered traffic patterns. The transfer station will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Customers who can self-unload will be directed to place their materials in open-top boxes. Customers using dump beds will dump on the working face of the south cell of Appeal Landfill.

The Appeal Solid Waste facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Appeal Landfill is located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.