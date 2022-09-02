ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After leading the Navy men’s soccer team to victory in its season opener against Saint Joseph’s on Friday night, junior forward Baba Kallie was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The Navy forward wins the honor for the second time in his career Credit: Navy Athletics

Kallie’s goal just 27 seconds into the second half proved to be the deciding factor in the Midshipmen’s 1-0 season-opening win over the visiting Hawks, as he buried a pass from David Jackson for his first tally of the season and the seventh of his career. He finished Friday’s game with two shots, closing out the weekend with one shot in the Mids’ loss to Fairfield on Sunday.

A native of Coatesville, Pa., Kallie has now scored the game-winning goal in Navy’s first victory of the season for the second-straight campaign, as his tally against Marist on Aug. 29, 2021, proved to be the difference in another 1-0 Navy home win that gave the Mids their first victory of that campaign after a 2-2 tie at UMBC three days prior.

This marks the second time in his career that Kallie has taken home weekly honors from the Patriot League, garnering both Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week on March 2, 2021. That week also saw Kallie pick up United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week honors after scoring the game-tying goal against Colgate and then forcing Colgate’s own goal that gave Navy their first victory of the spring.

Sophomore goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook was also recognized as an honorable mention by the league, as the Littleton, Colo., native made three saves to pick up the shutout over Saint Joseph’s in his first collegiate start, adding two more saves in Sunday’s contest against Fairfield.

Navy continues its season on Friday, Sept. 2, with a 7 p.m. match against Fairleigh Dickinson at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility, before hosting St. Francis Brooklyn at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.