North Beach’s First Fridays is this evening, September 2, 2022, from 6 to 9 pm along Bay Avenue from 2nd Street to 7th Street. Enjoy DJ music on the pavilion, classic cars, food trucks, beer and wine vendors, small pop-up shops, craft vendors, and free beach access. While you’re in town, stop in your favorite shops and restaurants.

For the First Friday events, there will be firm guidelines in place regarding alcoholic beverages. These guidelines are in place to prevent intoxication, drunk driving, and underage drinking. We hope to have full cooperation from all guests at these events.

Guidelines on Alcoholic Beverages

This should go without saying, but you must be 21 to drink! Patrons who wish to purchase alcoholic beverages MUST show proof of identification/age and receive a wristband by a Town employee at the North Beach Shirt Shack prior to any purchases. Each patron is permitted to purchase ONE beer or wine per transaction/visit to a beer/wine vendor. Patrons are prohibited from purchasing alcoholic beverages for other individuals. Each patron must show the vendor their wristband to make a purchase. No alcoholic beverages are allowed outside the event area. No outside alcohol or coolers are permitted inside the event area.

Parking can sometimes be difficult in the Town of North Beach during large events. We ask all drivers to reduce their speed while in town; carpool, if possible; be patient while seeking a parking spot; and, be respectful of the town residents’ parking areas.

Guidelines on Parking

Refer to the attached map for parking suggestions. Free parking is available in the lots indicated by a blue star. On-street parking is available; however, some areas are for resident parking only. We encourage guests to carpool and be mindful of residential parking and pay attention to signage, especially on Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, and west of Chesapeake Avenue.

Questions: 301.855.6681. See you at the beach!