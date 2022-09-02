St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team ( 0-0-1) opened their 2022 campaign today (Sept. 1) in a non-conference contest against Hood College (0-0-1). Neither the Seahawks nor the Blazers could find an edge in the contest, finishing the game in a draw, 2-2.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

The Seahawks got the scoring started early in the first half of action. E lla Raine s was able to capitalize on a Morgan Kresslin shot that went off the post. Raines tapped the deflected ball in right in front of the goal to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead just 11 minutes into the first half. Raines is looking to build off of a stellar first-year campaign in which she tallied 11 goals and 2 assists.

Only three minutes later, Gracie Duch found the back of the net once more for the Seahawks. Duch was able to knock in a corner kick that was sent into the box by fellow Seahawk Gabby Manning. St. Mary was able to double up Hood 2-0 only 14 minutes into the action.

Hood would not go down without a fight. Moments before halftime, the Blazers converted their first score of the evening on a Shyanne Seymour shot that went just past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Kylie Wells. The Seahawks went into the intermission with a 2-1 lead.

The second half began as a defensive chess match with both teams having limited scoring opportunities. However, the Blazers were able to break the scoring drought with just 15 minutes left in the contest when Hood's Brianna Gobell snuck a ball in the lower right-hand corner on a shot from just outside the box to bring the game to a draw. Neither team could separate from the other before the final whistle. The game ended 2-2.

Inside the Box Score

Raines and Dutch were the two goal scorers in the contest, while Gabby Manning and Morgan Kresslin both picked up an assist.

Kylie Wells recorded two saves throughout the contest.

recorded two saves throughout the contest. The Seahawks took eight shots in the contest, three of which were on goal.

Up Next for the Seahawks