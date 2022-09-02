YORK, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team (0-1) picked up a 2-0 setback Thursday evening (Sept. 1) in their season-opener at York College of Pennsylvania (1-0).

How It Happened

York controlled the tempo in the first half, firing off 12 shots and earning eight penalty corners, but the Seahawk defense stood tall and kept the host Spartans off the board, heading into halftime in a scoreless draw.

The Spartan defense was solid as well, holding St. Mary’s College to no shots and just one corner in the first 30 minutes.

The Seahawks took their first shot of the game in the 33rd minute, missing wide.

York broke through in the 40th minute as Carrie Shuey sent in a pass from the right wing and Kat Knox finished at the left post for Knox’s first goal of the season.

With 49 seconds remaining in the game, the Spartans doubled up St. Mary’s as Shuey fired the ball towards the cage and Maggie Spadafora tipped it in for her first goal of the year.

Inside the Box Score

York posted a 21-3 shot advantage as well as an 11-4 edge in corners.

Top Performers

First-year forward Breanna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) paced the Seahawks with two shots while sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) put up a career-best seven saves.

Shuey finished with a pair of assists while Belle Fields did not face any shots on goal in recording her first solo shutout of the season.

Notes

York has now won nine of the last 10 meetings with the Seahawks. St. Mary’s last defeated the Spartans, 2-1, in 2019.

