ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After opening the 2022 season with five games within the friendly confines of the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility, the Navy women’s soccer team will head north for a pair of contests this weekend in the New York metro area.

First, up for Navy (2-1-2) will be a Friday night matchup in Queens, New York versus St. John’s (1-1-2) at Belson Stadium starting at 8 p.m. After a short break on Saturday, Navy will be back in action with a Sunday matinee in Teaneck, New Jersey against Fairleigh Dickinson (0-4). The first touch between the Mids and Knights is set for 12 p.m. at University Stadium.

Credit: Navy Athletics

All of the women’s soccer action this week will have live stats provided online, as well as free streaming options available. Friday night’s Navy-St. John’s game will be streamed on ESPN3, while the second game of the weekend, Navy-FDU will be hosted online by the NEC Front Row network.

Navy vs. St. John’s | Navy vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Neither the Red Storm nor Knights are teams that have appeared on the Mids’ schedule much, if ever, in the 30-year history of the Navy program …

This Friday night’s matchup in Queens will be the first-ever Navy-St. John’s contest, while Sunday’s Navy-FDU game will be just the second-ever meeting between the two schools …

The Mids are 11-2-2 all-time against current members of the Big East: Georgetown (4-1), UConn (3-0), Villanova (2-1-1), Creighton (1-0), and Seton Hall (1-0-1) …

Faced with the challenge of a Northeast Conference (NEC) opponent, Navy is 22-0-2: Howard (13-0-1), St. Francis-Pa. (5-0), Wagner (2-0), Fairleigh Dickinson (1-0), Central Connecticut (1-0-1) …

The lone Navy-FDU matchup was an early-season bout on Aug. 28, 2009, that the Mids won handily, 6-0 on the strength of three goals in the opening 13:09 and three more in the second half at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis.

Comparing the Teams

2022 Stats Navy St. John’s FDU Record 2-1-2 1-1-2 0-4 Goals/Gm 1.80 1.50 0.50 Assists/Gm 2.20 1.25 0.25 Shots/Gm 12.2 15.5 3.3 Goals Against Average 0.40 1.75 3.25 GK Saves/Gm 2.80 2.75 6.75

Individual Leaders 2022 Stats Navy St. John’s F.Dickinson Goals Yi, 2 Garziano/Gordon, 2 Luperon/Martinez, 2 Assists Liesen, 3 Garziano, 3 Egner, 1 Points Liesen, 5 Garziano, 7 Luperon/Martinez, 2 Shots Abusham, 6 Garziano, 20 Luperon, 4 GK Saves Gallagher, 14 Muzi, 11 Nielsen, 24

Last Time Out: August 28 vs. Niagara

Playing its fifth game over a 10-day span, the Navy women’s soccer team was unable to extend its run of undefeated play as the team dropped a 1-0 decision to Niagara on Sunday afternoon. Coming into the matchup at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility with a run of two wins and two ties over their first two weeks of action in 2022, the Mids didn’t have an answer for a second-half goal by the Purple Eagles as they saw numerous late chances denied.

Tied 0-0 after 45 minutes of play, the visitors from western New York came out in the second half and rattled off three consecutive shots over an eight-minute run. More offensive pressure by the Purple Eagles was a common theme throughout much of the second period as they would net the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute.

Mattie Gallagher did her best in goal for the Mids’ to hold onto the one-goal deficit as she made a quartet of saves between the 72nd and 84th minutes. Her save in the 76th minute was especially highlight-worthy as she faced an Amanda Cripps shot that had eyes for just under the crossbar before she leaped up and punched the attempt over and away from danger.

Chasing the game-tying goal late into the contest, Navy nearly drew even with just 18 seconds remaining as a slick series of passes inside the 18-yard box from Amanda Graziano to Jenna Daunt set up Mimi Abusham with one final look on goal. As she was for the Mids’ first four shots on goal, Grufman stood tall to make one last save and complete the clean sheet for the Purple Eagles.

For the game, Niagara outshot Navy, 16-13 with a 13-3 advantage in shots during the second half of play. The Purple Eagles also edged out the Mids in shots on goal, 6-5, and in corner kicks, 6-3.