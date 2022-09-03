The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the state’s 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting seasons. Bag limits, season dates, and shooting hours can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

“Maryland hunters wait for September with anticipation as this month marks the beginning of the fall hunting season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Maryland’s diverse landscape and wonderful access to public land offer exciting opportunities for both experienced and new hunters alike.”

Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Season dates are as follows. Shooting hours begin 30 minutes before sunrise and end at sunset for all early migratory game bird hunting seasons except as noted below:

Dove, split season

First Season: Sept. 1 – Oct. 15 (shooting hours are from noon to sunset)

Second Season: Oct. 22 – Nov. 25

Third Season: Dec. 15 – Jan. 7, 2023

Woodcock, split season

First Season: Oct. 19 – Nov. 25

Second Season: Jan. 9 – 21, 2023

Early resident Canada Goose season

Eastern zone: Sept. 1 – 15

Western zone: Sept. 1 – 24

For the early Canada Goose season, hunters are allowed to use shotguns capable of holding more than three shotshells. Shooting hours are extended from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

Teal, September season

Sept. 16 – 30

Shooting hours will be a half-hour before sunrise to sunset. The daily bag limit is six teal.

All migratory bird hunters, including landowners who are license-exempt, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp/Harvest Information Program Permit and possess the printed receipt while hunting. All waterfowl hunters, ages 16 and older, must possess a Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (Federal Duck Stamp). Licenses, permits, and stamps can be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a department service center or any of the 250 sport license agents.

Hunters are encouraged to report banded migratory game birds online. After reporting the banded bird, hunters will receive a certificate of appreciation that includes all known biological information on the bird they harvested.

Hunters with questions may contact the department at 410-260-8540.