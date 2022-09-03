BETHLEHEM, Pa. –– Over 200 student-athletes from 14 Navy teams were named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll for the 2022 spring semester. The announcement of the 3,500 recipients across all Patriot League sports that compete during the winter and spring seasons was made today by the league office.

A grade-point average of at least 3.20 for the 2022 spring term was required to earn placement onto the honor roll.

Baseball

Dalton Baker Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.43 Sebring, Fla. / Sebring

Christian Policelli Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.26 Walkersville, Md. / Walkersville

Joe Simourian Sr. History, 3.46 Andover, Mass. / Phillips Academy

Zach Stevens Sr. Operations Research, 3.80 Lexington, Mass. / Lexington

Trent Topping Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.62 Temecula, Calif. / Great Oak

Colin Smith Jr. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.61 Wilmington, Del. / Delaware Military Academy

Nolan Jorgenson So. Operations Research, 4.00 Eastvale, Calif. / Ontario Christian

Hudson Lehnertz So. Quantitative Economics, 3.24 Santa Ana, Calif. / Foothill

Matthew Shirah So. Quantitative Economics, 4.00 Blue Ridge, Ga. / Fannin County

Owen Archer Fr. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.48 Frisco, Texas / Frisco Liberty

Thomas Joseph Fr. Operations Research, 3.88 Lothian, Md. / Archbishop Spalding

Men’s Basketball

Daniel Deaver Jr. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, 3.21 Falls Church, Va. / Marshall

Jaime Hernandez Fr. Undeclared, 3.89 Franklin, Tenn. / Page

Mac MacDonald Fr. Undeclared, 3.22 Richmond, Va. / Collegiate School

Lysander Rehnstrom Fr. Undeclared, 3.54 Reston, Va. / Martime Central

P.J. Roach Jr. Cyber Operations, 3.58 Virginia Beach, Va. / Atlantic Shores Christian

Sean Yoder Jr. English, 3.30 Dublin, Pa. / Pennridge

Women’s Basketball

Morganne Andrews So. Physics, 3.31 Martinsburg, W.Va. / Martinsburg

Sam Schofield So. Computer Science, 4.00 Maumee, Ohio / Anthony Wayne

Mimi Schrader Jr. Ocean Engineering, 3.64 Plymouth, Minn. / Wayzata

Men’s Golf

Chad Deegan Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.35 Newport Beach, Calif. / Servite

Owen Huntington Fr. Oceanography / 3.51 Camas, Wash. / Camas

Nicholas Klock Sr. History / 3.51 Moraga, Calif. / Campolindo

Keegan Shreves Jr. Quantitative Economics / 3.88 Potomac, Md. / Georgetown Prep

Benjamin Valdez Fr. Quantitative Economics / 3.94 Stevenson Ranch, Calif. / West Ranch

Women’s Golf

Tori Smith Sr. English, 3.37 Arlington, Tenn. / Bartlett

Angelina Chan Jr. Operations Research, 3.91 Franklin, Tenn. / Franklin Road Academy

Stephanie Lee So. Operations Research, 3.68 Southlake, Texas / Carroll Senior

Jenna Han Fr. Data Science, 3.44 Mahwah, N.J. / Mahwah

Men’s Lacrosse

Phil Arnold Jr. Quantitative Economics / 3.65 Williston Park, N.Y. / Chaminade

Ryan Chase Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.88 Chatham, N.J. / Chatham

Gabe Craven So. Political Science / 3.76 Monroe Township, N.J. / The Hun School of Princeton

Kyle Fairbanks Jr. Cyber Operations / 3.84 Potomac, Md. / Bullis School

Grayson Hassell Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.49 Plano, Texas / Jesuit College Prep

Max Hewitt So. Quantitative Economics / 3.38 Denver, Colo. / Kent Denver

Tommy Hovivian So. Quantitative Economics / 3.24 Dallas, Texas / Jesuit College Preparatory School

Jacob Jarosz Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.53 Gambrills, Md. / Severn School

Dan Jordon Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.38 Doylestown, Pa. / La Salle College

Taylor LaFar Fr. English / 3.84 Charlotte, N.C. / Charlotte Country Day School

Joel Mandish Sr. Political Science / 3.48 Davidsonville, Md. / Severn School

Matty Mayer Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.52 Baltimore, Md. / St. Paul’s School

Ian McGullam Fr. Quantitative Economics / 3.22 Centerport, N.Y. / Harborfields

Joe Miller Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.51 Wading River, N.Y. / Shoreham-Wading River

Jackson Peters So. Operations Research / 3.48 Darien, Conn. / Darien

Henry Rentz Jr. Cyber Operations / 3.93 Edgewater, Md. / Severn School

Jack Sweeney Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.55 Glenelg, Md. / McDonogh School

Women’s Lacrosse

Maggie Aumiller Jr. English, 3.44 Crownsville, Md. / St. Mary’s

Alexis Bell Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.78 Johns Creek, Ga. / Northview

Erin Carson Jr. Oceanography (honors), 3.70 New Albany, Ohio / New Albany

Maggie Cleary Jr. Oceanography, 3.25 Dunwoody, Ga. / St. Pius X

Tori DiCarlo Fr. Oceanography, 4.00 Rosemont, Pa. / Radnor

Kasey Dietzel Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.48 Warrington, Pa. / Central Bucks South

Erin Finley Sr. Mathematics with Economics, 4.00 Downingtown, Pa. / Villa Maria Academy

Alex Foreman So. Chemistry, 3.58 Bow Mar, Colo. / Colorado Academy

Katie Golbranson So. Mathematics with Economics, 3.27 Newport Beach, Calif. / Jserra Catholic

Kate Hartnett So. History, 3.46 Wayne, Pa. / Radnor

Kara Hunt Fr. Chemistry, 3.63 Davidsonville, Md. / South River

Lizzie Kelley Fr. History, 3.21 Dallas, Texas / Episcopal School of Dallas

Gabby Lavin Jr. Operations Research, 3.41 Gambrills, Md. / Arundel

Grace Loughery Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.28 Perkasie, Pa. / Pennridge

Grace Peterson Fr. Chemistry, 3.82 Mound, Minn. / Mound Westonka

Reagan Roelofs Sr. Operations Research, 3.89 Apple Valley, Minn. / Apple Valley

Charlotte Ryan Jr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.65 Tully, N.Y. / LaFayette Jr./Sr.

Jade Torres Sr. History, 3.25 Prince Frederick, Md. / The Calverton School

Rowing

Zoe Adama Fr. Chemistry, 3.47 Fort Worth, Texas / Boswell

Dani Baldwin So. Oceanography, 3.38 Lake Elmo, Minn. / Hill-Murray

Destinee Byrd So. Foreign Area Studies, 3.32 Cincinnati, Ohio / Roger Bacon

Brooke Campbell Sr. Operations Research, 3.39 Los Alamitos, Calif. / Los Alamitos

Lauren Ceh So. Quantitative Economics, 3.43 Allentown, Pa. / Parkland

Nicole Dado Jr. Mathematics w/Economics, 3.46 Freehold, N.J. / Colts Neck

Keelin Dailey Fr. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.78 Detroit, Mich. / University Liggett

Noelle de Vente Fr. Mathematics, 3.87 Greenville, N.C. / Junius H. Rose

Camryn Delaney Fr. Ocean Engineering, 3.44 Cardiff, Calif. / La Costa Canyon

Sofia Ferguson Jr. English, 3.72 Edmond, Okla. / Deer Creek

Lucy Freidenrich Sr. Astrophysics, 3.91 Ridgefield, Conn. / Kent School

Anna Freihofer So. English, 3.58 Hebron, Ky. / St. Henry District

Katie Hammonds Jr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 3.27 Dallas, Texas / Bishop Lynch

Lizzie Jendrysik Fr. Aerospace Engineering, 3.93 Sarasota, Fla. / Riverview

Natalie Kramer Fr. Data Science, 3.69 Boulder, Colo. / Centauras

Irene Norman Jr. Oceanography, 4.00 Aurora, Ohio / Cuyahoga Valley Christian

Millie Oldham Jr. Chemistry, 3.58 Nashville, Tenn. / Brentwood

Jillian Oncay Fr. Chemistry, 3.89 Eden Prairie, Minn. / Holy Family

Elle Perozzi So. Political Science, 3.66 Tiburon, Calif. / Redwood

Hanna Prince Sr. Cyber Operations, 3.67 Buffalo, N.Y. / Nichols School

Tenlea Radack Fr. Mathematics, 4.00 Washington, D.C. / Wilson

Stephanie Read Sr. Operations Research, 3.33 Lake Forest, Ill. / Lake Forest

Katie Roland So. Information Technology, 3.80 Fairfield, Conn. / Fairfield Ludlowe

Claire Schnorr So. Cyber Operations, 3.86 Hingham, Mass. / Hingham

Sky Schork Sr. Mechanical Engineering, 4.00 Villanova, Pa. / The Episcopal Academy

Sophie Shelbourne Jr. Oceanography, 3.55 Charleston, S.C. / Summerville

Mariella Vergara Fr. Ocean Engineering, 3.23 Long Beach, Calif. / Saint Anthony

Chloe VonderLinden Sr. Cyber Operations, 3.66 Brick, N.J. / Brick Memorial

Brienna Voss So. English, 3.54 Portland, Ore. / Clackamas

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Callen Aulizia Sr. Robotics and Control Engineering, 3.33 Warren, Ohio / Boardman

Lance Christopher Jr. Ocean Engineering, 3.58 Lambertville, N.J. / South Hunterdon

Patrick Colwell So. Cyber Operations, 3.67 New Canaan, Conn. / New Canann

Jake Douberly Fr. Undeclared, 3.97 Saint John’s, Fla. / Creekside

Matthew Fadel Sr. Cyber Operations, 3.42 Columbia, S.C. / Ben Lippen

Mike Jeschke Jr. Cyber Operations, 3.40 Augusta, Ga. / Aquinas

Paul Kinsella Jr. Quantitative Economics, 3.23 Arlington, Va. / Bisop O’Connell

Patrick Lacore Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.33 Norfolk, Va. / Granby

James Lee Jr. Ocean Engineering, 3.76 La Canada, Calif. / Loyola

Patrick Merse Jr. Quantitative Economics, 3.65 Florence, Ky. / Covington Catholic

Thomas Morris Fr. Undeclared, 3.54 New Albany, Ohio / New Albany

Derek Nguyen Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.54 Woodstock, Md. / McDonough

Zack O’Haver Sr. Aeronautical Engineering, 3.71 Puyallup, Wash. / Emerald Ridge

Zack Peng Fr. Undeclared, 3.94 Oakton, Va. / Phillips Academy

Nathan Roodzant Jr. Operations Research, 3.90 Newport Beach, Calif. / Bakersfield Christian

Jackson Schultz Jr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.76 Millersville, Md. / Severna Park

Hunter Seibert Sr. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, 3.27 Lake Smyrna, Ga. / Campbell

Ben Selnick Jr. Quantitative Economics, 4.00 Ellicott City, Md. / McDonough School

Oli Smith Sr. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, 4.00 Rochester, N.Y. / McQuaid Jesuit

Brendan Sullivan Sr. Robotics and Control Engineering, 3.31 Berwick, Maine / Saint Thomas Aquinas

Richie Trentalange So. Quantitative Economics, 4.00 Leonardo, N.J. / Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Clayton Turner Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.22 Memphis, Tenn. / University School

Warren Turner Jr. Information Technology, 3.34 Memphis, Tenn. / University School

Rhys Winter Fr. Undeclared, 3.95 Salt Lake City, Utah / West

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Gabi Baldwin So. Political Science, 3.57 Lake Elms, Minn. / Hill-Murray School

Sydney Bare Fr. Undeclared, 3.58 Moreland Hills, Ohio / Hawken School\

Elly Deas Jr. Political Science, 4.00 Johns Creek, Ga. / Centennial

Sophie Ebert So. Operations Research, 3.36 Kingwood, Texas / Kingwood

Halle Feng So. Chinese, 3.58 Aliso Viejo, Calif. / Aliso Viejo

Sydney Harrington Sr. Physics, 3.96 Fairfax, Va. / Jefferson

Grace Hastings So. Applied Mathematics, 3.51 Cincinnati, Ohio / Anderson

Cameron Horner So. Operations Research, 3.57 Hebron, Md. / Mardela

Caroline Irwin Fr. Undeclared, 3.66 Buford, Ga. / Buford

Reagan Johnson Jr. Political Science, 3.31 Charlotte, N.C. / South Mecklenburg

Ana Lesho Jr. Operations Research, 3.77 Ellicott City, Md. / River Hill

Madison Milbert Sr. Chemistry, 3.68 Kingston, Mass. / Silver Lake

Theresa Milio So. Political Science, 4.00 Scarsdale, N.Y. / Edgemont

Libby Miller Jr. English, 4.00 Gates Mills, Ohio / Hawken Upper

Hannah Montau Sr. Political Science, 3.72 Germantown, Md. / Seneca Valley

Hannah Pratt So. Operations Research, 3.34 Fishers, Ind. / Fishers

Jessica Riggs Jr. Applied Mathematics, 3.58 Tehachapi, Calif. / Tehachapi

Rachel Schlemmer So. Oceanography, 4.00 Sterling, Va. / Dominion

Chloe Skogg So. Chemistry, 3.83 Eden Prairie, Minn. / Eden Prairie

Sarah Sorensen Sr. Operations Research, 3.97 Gainesville, Fla. / Pope

Abbie Sullivan So. Foreign Area Studies, 3.43 Haverhill, Mass. / Central Catholic

Caroline Turner Sr. Operations Research, 4.00 Phoenixville, Pa. / Phoenixville

Brooke West Sr. Operations Research, 3.48 River Forest, Ill. / Fenwick

Amy Yunginger Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.45 Lititz, Pa. / Manheim Township

Men’s Tennis

Jack Dabek Sr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.94 Dublin, Ohio / St. Charles

Jake Fishkin Sr. English, 3.40 Baltimore, Md. / Pikesville

Finn Garner Jr. History, 3.33 Arnold, Md. / Broadneck

Eric Liu So. Computer Science, 4.00 Canton, Mich. / Salem

Nicholas Nguyen So. Cyber Operations, 4.00 McLean, Va. / McLean

Conners O’Brien Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.37 Rensselaer, N.Y. / Albany Academies

William Pak So. English, 3.52 Chantilly, Va. / Chantilly

Sasha Panyan So. Cyber Operations, 3.56 Lutherville, Md. / Dulaney

Christian Pumpelly Jr. Physics, 3.44 Atlanta, Ga. / Lassiter

Derrick Thompson Sr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.48 Towson, Md. / Gilman School

Sam Vagner Sr. Computer Science, 3.81 Staten Island, N.Y. / Brooklyn Technical

Women’s Tennis

Kacey Moore Sr. English, 3.38 Wellington, Fla. / Wellington

Jillian Taggart Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.76 Fair Oaks, Calif. / Bella Vista

Stella Ribaudo So. Mathematics, 3.33 Chicago, Ill. / British International School of Chicago

Men’s Track and Field

Alex Asady Fr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.81 Springfield, Va. / West Springfield

Cole Bailey Sr. Operations Research, 3.53 Yukon, Okla. / Yukon

Garrett Baublitz So. Operations Research, 3.68 Mifflintown, Pa. / Juniata

Bryce Becker So. Aerospace Engineering, 3.43 Forest, Va. / Liberty Christian Academy

John Bowers Sr. Ocean Engineering (honors), 4.00 Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. / The Bolles School

Brett Brady Jr. Aerospace Engineering, 3.86 Phoenix, Ariz. / Butler Area (Pa.)

Ashwin Briggs Sr. Operations Research, 3.89 Pickerington, Ohio / Pickerington North

Jackson Bryant Jr. Political Science (honors), 3.28 Vestavia Hills, Ala. / Vestavia Hills

Andrew Cabral Fr. Aerospace Engineering, 3.47 Seekonk, Mass. / Seekonk

Tyler Callaway So. Political Science, 3.73 Rhododendron, Ore. / Sandy

Sean Casey Sr. Aerospace Engineering, 4.00 Vienna, Va. / South Lakes

Ben Countiss Fr. History, 3.76 Houston, Texas / Cypress Creek

Charles Crispi Sr. Operations Research, 3.50 Staten Island, N.Y. / Monsignor Farrell

Charles Dever Sr. Computer Science, 3.44 Thornton, Pa. / West Chester Rustin

Joseph Domingues Jr. Political Science, 3.28 Santa Marin, Calif. / Saint Joseph

Eric Donevant Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.37 Peachtree City, Ga. / Starr’s Mill

Micah Evans Fr. Chemistry, 3.96 Naples, Fla. / Gulf Coast

Spencer Eves Jr. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.85 Hillsdale, Mich. / Hillsdale

Nathan Faust Fr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 3.69 East Lansing, Mich. / East Lansing

Hayden Fox Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.46 Pittsburgh, Pa. / Hempfield Area

Derek Gess Jr. Physics, 4.00 Haddonfield, N.J. / Haddonfield

Collin Greene So. Chemistry, 3.51 Elkridge, Md. / Howard HS

Matthew Gustitus Fr. History, 3.37 Novi, Mich. / Novi

Seth Hanson Sr. Mathematics, 3.91 Grand Forks, N.D. / Red River

David Huizenga Jr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.82 Long Valley, N.J. / West Morris Central

Joe Hurt Fr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.51 Carlsbad, Calif. / La Costa Canyon

Jacob Jancek Sr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 3.83 New Era, Mich. / Montague

Sam Keeny So. Mechanical Engineering, 3.61 Annapolis, Md. / South River

Joseph Kelsey Fr. Operations Research, 3.54 Flower Mound, Texas / Flower Mound

Adam Kennedy So. Applied Mathematics (honors), 4.00 Batavia, Ill. / Batavia

Josh Leggett Jr. Quantitative Economics, 3.34 Conneaut, Ohio / Conneaut

Miguel Mathias Sr. Computer Science, 3.65 Nekoosa, Wisc. / Nekoosa

Sean Miller Fr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 3.82 Ellicott City, Md. / Mount St. Joseph

Sam Moultrie So. Robotics & Control Engineering (honors), 3.70 Guntersville, Ala. / Guntersville

David Nelsen Sr. Electrical Engineering, 3.47 Chandler, Ariz. / Hamilton

Ryan O’Dea Fr. Ocean Engineering, 3.21 Louisville, Ky. / Trinity

Owen Pitchford Fr. Computer Science, 3.95 Marathon, Fla. / Marathon

Braden Presser So. Mathematics, 4.00 Liberty, Mo. / Liberty North

Joe Reimann So. Computer Science, 4.00 Cottage Grove, Minn. / East Ridge

Mitchell Rome Jr. Mathematics with Economics, 3.92 Dallas, Pa. / Dallas

Jack Rooney So. Cyber Operations, 3.53 Raleigh, N.C. / Broughton

Benjemen Schneider Fr. Quantitative Economics, 3.23 Savannah, Mo. / Savannah

Elliott Schultz Sr. Computer Science, 3.20 Charlotte, N.C. / Providence

Bowen Shuttleworth Fr. Political Science, 3.82 Arlington, Va. / Yorktown

Conrad Swenson Jr. Quantitative Economics, 3.21 Lander, Wyo. / Lander Valley

Grant Van Valkenburg Sr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 3.59 Duvall, Wash. / Cedarcrest

Caleb Walker Fr. Computer Science, 3.77 Charleston, S.C. / Wando

Preston Wilson Fr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 4.00 St. Johns Ariz. / St. Johns

Women’s Track and Field