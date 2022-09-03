BETHLEHEM, Pa. –– Over 200 student-athletes from 14 Navy teams were named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll for the 2022 spring semester. The announcement of the 3,500 recipients across all Patriot League sports that compete during the winter and spring seasons was made today by the league office.
A grade-point average of at least 3.20 for the 2022 spring term was required to earn placement onto the honor roll.
Baseball
- Dalton Baker Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.43 Sebring, Fla. / Sebring
- Christian Policelli Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.26 Walkersville, Md. / Walkersville
- Joe Simourian Sr. History, 3.46 Andover, Mass. / Phillips Academy
- Zach Stevens Sr. Operations Research, 3.80 Lexington, Mass. / Lexington
- Trent Topping Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.62 Temecula, Calif. / Great Oak
- Colin Smith Jr. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.61 Wilmington, Del. / Delaware Military Academy
- Nolan Jorgenson So. Operations Research, 4.00 Eastvale, Calif. / Ontario Christian
- Hudson Lehnertz So. Quantitative Economics, 3.24 Santa Ana, Calif. / Foothill
- Matthew Shirah So. Quantitative Economics, 4.00 Blue Ridge, Ga. / Fannin County
- Owen Archer Fr. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.48 Frisco, Texas / Frisco Liberty
- Thomas Joseph Fr. Operations Research, 3.88 Lothian, Md. / Archbishop Spalding
Men’s Basketball
- Daniel Deaver Jr. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, 3.21 Falls Church, Va. / Marshall
- Jaime Hernandez Fr. Undeclared, 3.89 Franklin, Tenn. / Page
- Mac MacDonald Fr. Undeclared, 3.22 Richmond, Va. / Collegiate School
- Lysander Rehnstrom Fr. Undeclared, 3.54 Reston, Va. / Martime Central
- P.J. Roach Jr. Cyber Operations, 3.58 Virginia Beach, Va. / Atlantic Shores Christian
- Sean Yoder Jr. English, 3.30 Dublin, Pa. / Pennridge
Women’s Basketball
- Morganne Andrews So. Physics, 3.31 Martinsburg, W.Va. / Martinsburg
- Sam Schofield So. Computer Science, 4.00 Maumee, Ohio / Anthony Wayne
- Mimi Schrader Jr. Ocean Engineering, 3.64 Plymouth, Minn. / Wayzata
Men’s Golf
- Chad Deegan Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.35 Newport Beach, Calif. / Servite
- Owen Huntington Fr. Oceanography / 3.51 Camas, Wash. / Camas
- Nicholas Klock Sr. History / 3.51 Moraga, Calif. / Campolindo
- Keegan Shreves Jr. Quantitative Economics / 3.88 Potomac, Md. / Georgetown Prep
- Benjamin Valdez Fr. Quantitative Economics / 3.94 Stevenson Ranch, Calif. / West Ranch
Women’s Golf
- Tori Smith Sr. English, 3.37 Arlington, Tenn. / Bartlett
- Angelina Chan Jr. Operations Research, 3.91 Franklin, Tenn. / Franklin Road Academy
- Stephanie Lee So. Operations Research, 3.68 Southlake, Texas / Carroll Senior
- Jenna Han Fr. Data Science, 3.44 Mahwah, N.J. / Mahwah
Men’s Lacrosse
- Phil Arnold Jr. Quantitative Economics / 3.65 Williston Park, N.Y. / Chaminade
- Ryan Chase Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.88 Chatham, N.J. / Chatham
- Gabe Craven So. Political Science / 3.76 Monroe Township, N.J. / The Hun School of Princeton
- Kyle Fairbanks Jr. Cyber Operations / 3.84 Potomac, Md. / Bullis School
- Grayson Hassell Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.49 Plano, Texas / Jesuit College Prep
- Max Hewitt So. Quantitative Economics / 3.38 Denver, Colo. / Kent Denver
- Tommy Hovivian So. Quantitative Economics / 3.24 Dallas, Texas / Jesuit College Preparatory School
- Jacob Jarosz Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.53 Gambrills, Md. / Severn School
- Dan Jordon Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.38 Doylestown, Pa. / La Salle College
- Taylor LaFar Fr. English / 3.84 Charlotte, N.C. / Charlotte Country Day School
- Joel Mandish Sr. Political Science / 3.48 Davidsonville, Md. / Severn School
- Matty Mayer Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.52 Baltimore, Md. / St. Paul’s School
- Ian McGullam Fr. Quantitative Economics / 3.22 Centerport, N.Y. / Harborfields
- Joe Miller Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.51 Wading River, N.Y. / Shoreham-Wading River
- Jackson Peters So. Operations Research / 3.48 Darien, Conn. / Darien
- Henry Rentz Jr. Cyber Operations / 3.93 Edgewater, Md. / Severn School
- Jack Sweeney Sr. Quantitative Economics / 3.55 Glenelg, Md. / McDonogh School
Women’s Lacrosse
- Maggie Aumiller Jr. English, 3.44 Crownsville, Md. / St. Mary’s
- Alexis Bell Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.78 Johns Creek, Ga. / Northview
- Erin Carson Jr. Oceanography (honors), 3.70 New Albany, Ohio / New Albany
- Maggie Cleary Jr. Oceanography, 3.25 Dunwoody, Ga. / St. Pius X
- Tori DiCarlo Fr. Oceanography, 4.00 Rosemont, Pa. / Radnor
- Kasey Dietzel Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.48 Warrington, Pa. / Central Bucks South
- Erin Finley Sr. Mathematics with Economics, 4.00 Downingtown, Pa. / Villa Maria Academy
- Alex Foreman So. Chemistry, 3.58 Bow Mar, Colo. / Colorado Academy
- Katie Golbranson So. Mathematics with Economics, 3.27 Newport Beach, Calif. / Jserra Catholic
- Kate Hartnett So. History, 3.46 Wayne, Pa. / Radnor
- Kara Hunt Fr. Chemistry, 3.63 Davidsonville, Md. / South River
- Lizzie Kelley Fr. History, 3.21 Dallas, Texas / Episcopal School of Dallas
- Gabby Lavin Jr. Operations Research, 3.41 Gambrills, Md. / Arundel
- Grace Loughery Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.28 Perkasie, Pa. / Pennridge
- Grace Peterson Fr. Chemistry, 3.82 Mound, Minn. / Mound Westonka
- Reagan Roelofs Sr. Operations Research, 3.89 Apple Valley, Minn. / Apple Valley
- Charlotte Ryan Jr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.65 Tully, N.Y. / LaFayette Jr./Sr.
- Jade Torres Sr. History, 3.25 Prince Frederick, Md. / The Calverton School
Rowing
- Zoe Adama Fr. Chemistry, 3.47 Fort Worth, Texas / Boswell
- Dani Baldwin So. Oceanography, 3.38 Lake Elmo, Minn. / Hill-Murray
- Destinee Byrd So. Foreign Area Studies, 3.32 Cincinnati, Ohio / Roger Bacon
- Brooke Campbell Sr. Operations Research, 3.39 Los Alamitos, Calif. / Los Alamitos
- Lauren Ceh So. Quantitative Economics, 3.43 Allentown, Pa. / Parkland
- Nicole Dado Jr. Mathematics w/Economics, 3.46 Freehold, N.J. / Colts Neck
- Keelin Dailey Fr. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.78 Detroit, Mich. / University Liggett
- Noelle de Vente Fr. Mathematics, 3.87 Greenville, N.C. / Junius H. Rose
- Camryn Delaney Fr. Ocean Engineering, 3.44 Cardiff, Calif. / La Costa Canyon
- Sofia Ferguson Jr. English, 3.72 Edmond, Okla. / Deer Creek
- Lucy Freidenrich Sr. Astrophysics, 3.91 Ridgefield, Conn. / Kent School
- Anna Freihofer So. English, 3.58 Hebron, Ky. / St. Henry District
- Katie Hammonds Jr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 3.27 Dallas, Texas / Bishop Lynch
- Lizzie Jendrysik Fr. Aerospace Engineering, 3.93 Sarasota, Fla. / Riverview
- Natalie Kramer Fr. Data Science, 3.69 Boulder, Colo. / Centauras
- Irene Norman Jr. Oceanography, 4.00 Aurora, Ohio / Cuyahoga Valley Christian
- Millie Oldham Jr. Chemistry, 3.58 Nashville, Tenn. / Brentwood
- Jillian Oncay Fr. Chemistry, 3.89 Eden Prairie, Minn. / Holy Family
- Elle Perozzi So. Political Science, 3.66 Tiburon, Calif. / Redwood
- Hanna Prince Sr. Cyber Operations, 3.67 Buffalo, N.Y. / Nichols School
- Tenlea Radack Fr. Mathematics, 4.00 Washington, D.C. / Wilson
- Stephanie Read Sr. Operations Research, 3.33 Lake Forest, Ill. / Lake Forest
- Katie Roland So. Information Technology, 3.80 Fairfield, Conn. / Fairfield Ludlowe
- Claire Schnorr So. Cyber Operations, 3.86 Hingham, Mass. / Hingham
- Sky Schork Sr. Mechanical Engineering, 4.00 Villanova, Pa. / The Episcopal Academy
- Sophie Shelbourne Jr. Oceanography, 3.55 Charleston, S.C. / Summerville
- Mariella Vergara Fr. Ocean Engineering, 3.23 Long Beach, Calif. / Saint Anthony
- Chloe VonderLinden Sr. Cyber Operations, 3.66 Brick, N.J. / Brick Memorial
- Brienna Voss So. English, 3.54 Portland, Ore. / Clackamas
Men’s Swimming and Diving
- Callen Aulizia Sr. Robotics and Control Engineering, 3.33 Warren, Ohio / Boardman
- Lance Christopher Jr. Ocean Engineering, 3.58 Lambertville, N.J. / South Hunterdon
- Patrick Colwell So. Cyber Operations, 3.67 New Canaan, Conn. / New Canann
- Jake Douberly Fr. Undeclared, 3.97 Saint John’s, Fla. / Creekside
- Matthew Fadel Sr. Cyber Operations, 3.42 Columbia, S.C. / Ben Lippen
- Mike Jeschke Jr. Cyber Operations, 3.40 Augusta, Ga. / Aquinas
- Paul Kinsella Jr. Quantitative Economics, 3.23 Arlington, Va. / Bisop O’Connell
- Patrick Lacore Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.33 Norfolk, Va. / Granby
- James Lee Jr. Ocean Engineering, 3.76 La Canada, Calif. / Loyola
- Patrick Merse Jr. Quantitative Economics, 3.65 Florence, Ky. / Covington Catholic
- Thomas Morris Fr. Undeclared, 3.54 New Albany, Ohio / New Albany
- Derek Nguyen Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.54 Woodstock, Md. / McDonough
- Zack O’Haver Sr. Aeronautical Engineering, 3.71 Puyallup, Wash. / Emerald Ridge
- Zack Peng Fr. Undeclared, 3.94 Oakton, Va. / Phillips Academy
- Nathan Roodzant Jr. Operations Research, 3.90 Newport Beach, Calif. / Bakersfield Christian
- Jackson Schultz Jr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.76 Millersville, Md. / Severna Park
- Hunter Seibert Sr. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, 3.27 Lake Smyrna, Ga. / Campbell
- Ben Selnick Jr. Quantitative Economics, 4.00 Ellicott City, Md. / McDonough School
- Oli Smith Sr. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, 4.00 Rochester, N.Y. / McQuaid Jesuit
- Brendan Sullivan Sr. Robotics and Control Engineering, 3.31 Berwick, Maine / Saint Thomas Aquinas
- Richie Trentalange So. Quantitative Economics, 4.00 Leonardo, N.J. / Marine Academy of Science and Technology
- Clayton Turner Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.22 Memphis, Tenn. / University School
- Warren Turner Jr. Information Technology, 3.34 Memphis, Tenn. / University School
- Rhys Winter Fr. Undeclared, 3.95 Salt Lake City, Utah / West
Women’s Swimming and Diving
- Gabi Baldwin So. Political Science, 3.57 Lake Elms, Minn. / Hill-Murray School
- Sydney Bare Fr. Undeclared, 3.58 Moreland Hills, Ohio / Hawken School\
- Elly Deas Jr. Political Science, 4.00 Johns Creek, Ga. / Centennial
- Sophie Ebert So. Operations Research, 3.36 Kingwood, Texas / Kingwood
- Halle Feng So. Chinese, 3.58 Aliso Viejo, Calif. / Aliso Viejo
- Sydney Harrington Sr. Physics, 3.96 Fairfax, Va. / Jefferson
- Grace Hastings So. Applied Mathematics, 3.51 Cincinnati, Ohio / Anderson
- Cameron Horner So. Operations Research, 3.57 Hebron, Md. / Mardela
- Caroline Irwin Fr. Undeclared, 3.66 Buford, Ga. / Buford
- Reagan Johnson Jr. Political Science, 3.31 Charlotte, N.C. / South Mecklenburg
- Ana Lesho Jr. Operations Research, 3.77 Ellicott City, Md. / River Hill
- Madison Milbert Sr. Chemistry, 3.68 Kingston, Mass. / Silver Lake
- Theresa Milio So. Political Science, 4.00 Scarsdale, N.Y. / Edgemont
- Libby Miller Jr. English, 4.00 Gates Mills, Ohio / Hawken Upper
- Hannah Montau Sr. Political Science, 3.72 Germantown, Md. / Seneca Valley
- Hannah Pratt So. Operations Research, 3.34 Fishers, Ind. / Fishers
- Jessica Riggs Jr. Applied Mathematics, 3.58 Tehachapi, Calif. / Tehachapi
- Rachel Schlemmer So. Oceanography, 4.00 Sterling, Va. / Dominion
- Chloe Skogg So. Chemistry, 3.83 Eden Prairie, Minn. / Eden Prairie
- Sarah Sorensen Sr. Operations Research, 3.97 Gainesville, Fla. / Pope
- Abbie Sullivan So. Foreign Area Studies, 3.43 Haverhill, Mass. / Central Catholic
- Caroline Turner Sr. Operations Research, 4.00 Phoenixville, Pa. / Phoenixville
- Brooke West Sr. Operations Research, 3.48 River Forest, Ill. / Fenwick
- Amy Yunginger Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.45 Lititz, Pa. / Manheim Township
Men’s Tennis
- Jack Dabek Sr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.94 Dublin, Ohio / St. Charles
- Jake Fishkin Sr. English, 3.40 Baltimore, Md. / Pikesville
- Finn Garner Jr. History, 3.33 Arnold, Md. / Broadneck
- Eric Liu So. Computer Science, 4.00 Canton, Mich. / Salem
- Nicholas Nguyen So. Cyber Operations, 4.00 McLean, Va. / McLean
- Conners O’Brien Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.37 Rensselaer, N.Y. / Albany Academies
- William Pak So. English, 3.52 Chantilly, Va. / Chantilly
- Sasha Panyan So. Cyber Operations, 3.56 Lutherville, Md. / Dulaney
- Christian Pumpelly Jr. Physics, 3.44 Atlanta, Ga. / Lassiter
- Derrick Thompson Sr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.48 Towson, Md. / Gilman School
- Sam Vagner Sr. Computer Science, 3.81 Staten Island, N.Y. / Brooklyn Technical
Women’s Tennis
- Kacey Moore Sr. English, 3.38 Wellington, Fla. / Wellington
- Jillian Taggart Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.76 Fair Oaks, Calif. / Bella Vista
- Stella Ribaudo So. Mathematics, 3.33 Chicago, Ill. / British International School of Chicago
Men’s Track and Field
- Alex Asady Fr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.81 Springfield, Va. / West Springfield
- Cole Bailey Sr. Operations Research, 3.53 Yukon, Okla. / Yukon
- Garrett Baublitz So. Operations Research, 3.68 Mifflintown, Pa. / Juniata
- Bryce Becker So. Aerospace Engineering, 3.43 Forest, Va. / Liberty Christian Academy
- John Bowers Sr. Ocean Engineering (honors), 4.00 Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. / The Bolles School
- Brett Brady Jr. Aerospace Engineering, 3.86 Phoenix, Ariz. / Butler Area (Pa.)
- Ashwin Briggs Sr. Operations Research, 3.89 Pickerington, Ohio / Pickerington North
- Jackson Bryant Jr. Political Science (honors), 3.28 Vestavia Hills, Ala. / Vestavia Hills
- Andrew Cabral Fr. Aerospace Engineering, 3.47 Seekonk, Mass. / Seekonk
- Tyler Callaway So. Political Science, 3.73 Rhododendron, Ore. / Sandy
- Sean Casey Sr. Aerospace Engineering, 4.00 Vienna, Va. / South Lakes
- Ben Countiss Fr. History, 3.76 Houston, Texas / Cypress Creek
- Charles Crispi Sr. Operations Research, 3.50 Staten Island, N.Y. / Monsignor Farrell
- Charles Dever Sr. Computer Science, 3.44 Thornton, Pa. / West Chester Rustin
- Joseph Domingues Jr. Political Science, 3.28 Santa Marin, Calif. / Saint Joseph
- Eric Donevant Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.37 Peachtree City, Ga. / Starr’s Mill
- Micah Evans Fr. Chemistry, 3.96 Naples, Fla. / Gulf Coast
- Spencer Eves Jr. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.85 Hillsdale, Mich. / Hillsdale
- Nathan Faust Fr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 3.69 East Lansing, Mich. / East Lansing
- Hayden Fox Sr. Quantitative Economics, 3.46 Pittsburgh, Pa. / Hempfield Area
- Derek Gess Jr. Physics, 4.00 Haddonfield, N.J. / Haddonfield
- Collin Greene So. Chemistry, 3.51 Elkridge, Md. / Howard HS
- Matthew Gustitus Fr. History, 3.37 Novi, Mich. / Novi
- Seth Hanson Sr. Mathematics, 3.91 Grand Forks, N.D. / Red River
- David Huizenga Jr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.82 Long Valley, N.J. / West Morris Central
- Joe Hurt Fr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.51 Carlsbad, Calif. / La Costa Canyon
- Jacob Jancek Sr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 3.83 New Era, Mich. / Montague
- Sam Keeny So. Mechanical Engineering, 3.61 Annapolis, Md. / South River
- Joseph Kelsey Fr. Operations Research, 3.54 Flower Mound, Texas / Flower Mound
- Adam Kennedy So. Applied Mathematics (honors), 4.00 Batavia, Ill. / Batavia
- Josh Leggett Jr. Quantitative Economics, 3.34 Conneaut, Ohio / Conneaut
- Miguel Mathias Sr. Computer Science, 3.65 Nekoosa, Wisc. / Nekoosa
- Sean Miller Fr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 3.82 Ellicott City, Md. / Mount St. Joseph
- Sam Moultrie So. Robotics & Control Engineering (honors), 3.70 Guntersville, Ala. / Guntersville
- David Nelsen Sr. Electrical Engineering, 3.47 Chandler, Ariz. / Hamilton
- Ryan O’Dea Fr. Ocean Engineering, 3.21 Louisville, Ky. / Trinity
- Owen Pitchford Fr. Computer Science, 3.95 Marathon, Fla. / Marathon
- Braden Presser So. Mathematics, 4.00 Liberty, Mo. / Liberty North
- Joe Reimann So. Computer Science, 4.00 Cottage Grove, Minn. / East Ridge
- Mitchell Rome Jr. Mathematics with Economics, 3.92 Dallas, Pa. / Dallas
- Jack Rooney So. Cyber Operations, 3.53 Raleigh, N.C. / Broughton
- Benjemen Schneider Fr. Quantitative Economics, 3.23 Savannah, Mo. / Savannah
- Elliott Schultz Sr. Computer Science, 3.20 Charlotte, N.C. / Providence
- Bowen Shuttleworth Fr. Political Science, 3.82 Arlington, Va. / Yorktown
- Conrad Swenson Jr. Quantitative Economics, 3.21 Lander, Wyo. / Lander Valley
- Grant Van Valkenburg Sr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 3.59 Duvall, Wash. / Cedarcrest
- Caleb Walker Fr. Computer Science, 3.77 Charleston, S.C. / Wando
- Preston Wilson Fr. Robotics & Control Engineering, 4.00 St. Johns Ariz. / St. Johns
Women’s Track and Field
- Ellie Abraham So. History, 3.74 Brookings, S.D. / Brookings
- Charli Aldana-Proulx So. History, 3.28 Brookline, N.H. / Notre Dame Academy
- Isabell Baltimore Sr. Political Science, 3.24 Alexandria, Va. / Bishop O’Connell
- Julianne Barkholz Jr. Oceanography, 3.31 Wausau, Wis. / Newman Catholic
- Winter Boese Jr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.51 Clark, Colo. / Steamboat Springs
- Emily Boutin So. English, 3.91 Chicopee, Mass. / Pope Francis Prep
- Mckenna Brophy So. Ocean Engineering, 3.93 New Hope, Pa. / Central Bucks East
- Anna Cherian Fr. Cyber Operations, 3.52 Minnetonka, Minn. / Minnetonka
- Shannon Clancy So. Computer Science, 3.95 North Arlington, N.J. / Bergen County Technical
- Emily Ettrich Jr. History, 3.80 Whispering Pines, N.C. / Pinecrest
- Briana Green Sr. Chemistry, 3.56 King George, Va. / King George
- Katie Halbert Sr. Mechanical Engineering, 4.00 Keller, Texas / Keller
- Caroline Harding So. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.83 Saint Paul, Minn. / Highland Park
- Alanna Julius Jr. Electrical Engineering, 3.28 Minnetonka, Minn. / Minnetonka
- Lindsay Lewis Sr. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.42 Lanham, Md. / Bullis
- Olivia Love Fr. Political Science, 3.95 Star, Idaho / Eagle
- Abby Lutz Fr. Data Science, 3.54 Medford Lakes, N.J. / Paul VI
- Beth Miller Jr. Ocean Engineering, 3.64 Roswell, Ga. / Blessed Trinity
- Lauren Moore Jr. Political Science, 3.51 Danbury, Conn. / Danbury
- Fiona Mulligan Jr. Aerospace Engineering, 3.26 Stevensville, Md. / Kent Island
- Kelly Murray Fr. Operations Research, 4.00 Fort Washington, Pa. / Gwynedd Mercy Academy
- Madeline Myers Fr. Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 3.28 Klein, Texas / Klein
- Jessica Nangle Sr. Ocean Engineering, 3.55 South Hampton, Pa. / Archbishop Wood
- Autumn Nicholas Jr. Oceanography, 4.00 Houston, Texas / Houston Christian
- Layne Rivera Fr. Oceanography, 3.28 Jacksonville, Fla. / The Bolles School
- Isabella Romasko Fr. Nuclear Engineering, 3.40 Pinedale, Wyo. / Pinedale
- Elise Russell So. History, 3.40 Weston, Conn. / Weston
- Meghan Sculli Sr. Oceanography, 3.53 Hilliard, Ohio / Hilliard Davidson
- Elizabeth Sullivan Jr. Chemistry, 3.93 Portsmouth, R.I. / Portsmouth
- Sabrina Sutter Jr. Political Science (honors), 3.88 Shingletown, Calif. / Vail Ski & Snowboard Acad. (Colo.)
- Annie Taylor So. Mathematics, 4.00 Nashville, Tenn. / Harpeth
- Carolyn Thurlby Fr. Mechanical Engineering, 3.35 Overland Park, Kan. / Blue Valley Northwest
- Maddie Warrender Sr. English (honors), 4.00 Mount Wolf, Pa. / North Eastern
- Alex Wercinski Fr. Chemistry, 3.64 Virginia, Minn. / Virginia HS