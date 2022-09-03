Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome seven new deputies to the ranks, who took the oath of office on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

The seven graduating deputies are (from left to right): Deputy Joseph Senatore #404; Deputy Ryan Campbell #408; Deputy Christopher Truss #402; Deputy Paul Rodriguez #409; Deputy Myles Chase-Johnson #407; Deputy Darrell Stewart #310 and Deputy Devin Absher #405. Seven new deputies take the oath of office on Friday Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

They officially graduate from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50 at a ceremony on Friday evening.

Upon graduation, our new deputies will join the Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Division. Deputy Stewart, Sheriff Cameron, June Smith and family Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff’s Office commanders and new deputies Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron and new deputies Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Deputy Rodriguez signs the oath of office Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Deputy Senatore has his badge pinned on Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron address the new deputies Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

We congratulate and welcome our law enforcement officers!