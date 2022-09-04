OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) propels the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team (1-1) to their first win of the season as Kaufman scored the game-winning goal 13 seconds into the second extra period for a 3-2 double-overtime victory over Stevenson University (1-1) on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 3).
How It Happened
- Thirteen seconds into the second overtime frame, St. Mary’s College earned a penalty stroke. Kaufman stepped up to the spot and flicked the ball into the left side of the goal for the Seahawks’ first win of 2022.
- Stevenson started the scoring early as Rylee Leakway gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead at 4:39 off a pass from Emma Gladstein.
- The Seahawks responded less than three minutes later as senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) found the back of the goal for her second career goal, sending the two sides into the second quarter knotted at 1-1.
- No scoring took place in the second frame. Stevenson edged the visitors, 3-2, in shots but sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) denied all three to keep the game tied at halftime.
- The Mustangs went up 2-1 in the third period as Gladstein scored one of her own on Stevenson’s only shot of the quarter.
- First-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) notched her first collegiate goal in the 44th minute and the game headed into the fourth period at 2-all.
- In the fourth quarter, each team fired off one shot but neither opportunity amounted to a goal and the game went into overtime.
- Each side had one shot in the first overtime frame with Christman turning away Stevenson’s attempt.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s tallied a 12-7 shot advantage and edged the Mustangs, 6-5, in penalty corners.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Three different players scored for the Seahawks with Arter leading the way with five shots on the afternoon.
- Christman produced four stops for her first win of the season.
- St. Mary’s has now won two straight over the Mustangs.
Stevenson Game Notes
- Gladstein led Stevenson with a goal and an assist plus a team-best three shots while Jamie Fritz collected five saves.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 10 vs. Bridgewater (Va.) (0-1) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 1:00 p.m.