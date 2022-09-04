OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) propels the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team (1-1) to their first win of the season as Kaufman scored the game-winning goal 13 seconds into the second extra period for a 3-2 double-overtime victory over Stevenson University (1-1) on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 3).

How It Happened

Thirteen seconds into the second overtime frame, St. Mary’s College earned a penalty stroke. Kaufman stepped up to the spot and flicked the ball into the left side of the goal for the Seahawks’ first win of 2022.

Stevenson started the scoring early as Rylee Leakway gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead at 4:39 off a pass from Emma Gladstein.

The Seahawks responded less than three minutes later as senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) found the back of the goal for her second career goal, sending the two sides into the second quarter knotted at 1-1.

No scoring took place in the second frame. Stevenson edged the visitors, 3-2, in shots but sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) denied all three to keep the game tied at halftime.

(Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) denied all three to keep the game tied at halftime. The Mustangs went up 2-1 in the third period as Gladstein scored one of her own on Stevenson’s only shot of the quarter.

First-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) notched her first collegiate goal in the 44th minute and the game headed into the fourth period at 2-all.

In the fourth quarter, each team fired off one shot but neither opportunity amounted to a goal and the game went into overtime.

Each side had one shot in the first overtime frame with Christman turning away Stevenson’s attempt.

Celina Kaufman vs. York (PA) (9.5.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s tallied a 12-7 shot advantage and edged the Mustangs, 6-5, in penalty corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Three different players scored for the Seahawks with Arter leading the way with five shots on the afternoon.

Christman produced four stops for her first win of the season.

St. Mary’s has now won two straight over the Mustangs.

Stevenson Game Notes

Gladstein led Stevenson with a goal and an assist plus a team-best three shots while Jamie Fritz collected five saves.

