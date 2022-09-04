HANOVER, MD (September 1, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) today released its Draft Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) for fiscal years 2023 to 2028, outlining a record $19.9 billion six-year investment to replace and repair aging infrastructure, expand transit opportunities, assist Maryland’s economic recovery and preserve and expand the state’s transportation network.

The Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP is nearly $2.2 billion more than the $17.7 billion Final FY 2022-2027 CTP released in January. That increase is the result of factors including $1.3 billion in additional federal formula funds from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed by Congress last fall, as well as improved post-pandemic revenue estimates and an increased share of state corporate income tax revenue allocated to MDOT.

“This draft plan is Maryland’s largest transportation budget ever, and it continues our commitment to creating opportunities for all Marylanders through a transportation network that’s safe, reliable, accessible, and equitable for all,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “The $2.2 billion increase will deliver priority projects in every county and Baltimore City and provide hundreds of millions of dollars more in Highway User Revenues to local jurisdictions. While the infusion of IIJA funds is helpful, it is important to remember that the majority of federal formula funding was already allocated in the Final FY 2022-2027 CTP.”

The Draft CTP outlines investments in each of MDOT’s transportation business units funded by the Transportation Trust Fund, including Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration, and The Secretary’s Office.

The draft plan proposes to invest 35% of the budget, $6.9 billion, on system preservation to achieve and maintain a state of good repair for state roads, bridges, transit, airports, and Maryland’s Port of Baltimore. That investment is $800 million more than last year’s CTP package.

The Draft CTP also provides for the historic bipartisan agreement Governor Larry Hogan negotiated with lawmakers during the 2022 Maryland General Assembly session to dramatically increase transportation and infrastructure funding for local governments through the state’s Highway User Revenue program. As part of the agreement, the share of transportation funding for local jurisdictions increases incrementally from FY 2024 to FY 2027, providing an overall boost of 33% over the next six years to help local jurisdictions advance transportation priorities and provide local matching funds to capitalize on federal grants.

Draft CTP reflects IIJA impact of $1.3 billion in ‘new’ money

For the six years of the Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP, Maryland has programmed $1.3 billion in “new” IIJA federal formula funding: $178 million for airports, $166 million for transit, and $966 million for highways.

These allocations are based on the federal formula outlined in the IIJA by the Federal Government. The MDOT Team is working closely with our federal partners on the specific criteria to program additional projects for both transit and highways.

Some additional project funding also may be available through discretionary grants that are part of the IIJA package and other longstanding federal grant programs. MDOT will continue to work with local jurisdictions to apply for such grants as available.

IIJA funding will aid the long-term state of good repair investments and fulfill Governor Hogan’s commitment to advance at least one new priority project in every county and Baltimore City in the form of new highway, transit, or aviation projects. MDOT’s Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP includes those projects, which are outlined HERE.

The Draft CTP release launches MDOT’s annual “road show.” Between September 15 and November 15, MDOT officials will travel to each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City to discuss the Draft CTP with local officials and the public. The local jurisdictions host each of the meetings. For the dates and locations of the meetings, access the CTP Tour schedule HERE. The schedule is subject to change and will be updated as needed throughout the process.

The full Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP can be accessed HERE. For all things, CTP, visit ctp.maryland.gov. After gathering input from local jurisdictions, the Draft CTP will be finalized later this fall, and the Final FY 2023-2028 CTP will be submitted to the Legislature in January for consideration during the 2023 General Assembly session.

“We’re all working together to utilize funding wisely to maintain our transportation assets, deliver major projects and plan for the future – and at the same time contribute to Maryland’s economic recovery,” said Secretary Ports. “Our local jurisdictions have been tremendous partners, and we look forward to continuing that dialogue as we present and discuss this Draft CTP.”