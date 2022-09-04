ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Navy Men’s Rugby (1-0) began its varsity campaign with a dominant victory at the Prusmack Rugby Complex, beating The Citadel (0-1) by a final score of 88-0.

“I’m extremely proud of our guys today. We have 62 players who are fighting every day for a spot on this team and want to lead the way for this program,” said Director of Rugby Gavin Hickie . “We still have a lot of work to do, but we set ourselves on our foundation of defense and set piece. When we keep our opposition to zero and our set piece is at 100 percent then we’re on the right track. We still have a long way to go and we have to live up to our own expectations week by week, but this is the first step in what’s going to be a great journey.”

Credit: Navy Athletics

Ben Haugh made the first score of the season for the Midshipmen with a try just 2:28 into the match. A conversion kick from Lewis Gray added two more points, giving Navy an early 7-0 lead. Team captain Jack McMahon added a try in the ninth minute, and another conversion from Gray put Navy ahead 14-0.

Gray continued to add points over the next ten minutes, putting through a conversion after a try from William Webb . He then scored a try of his own and kicked in another two points on the conversion to extend Navy’s lead to 28-0. After a try by Ratu Osea Melibua , Gray put another conversion kick through the uprights to give the Midshipmen a 35-0 advantage.

Navy would get a pair of tries from Vaughn Schmitz and Haugh, along with a conversion from Roanin Krieger before the end of the half to take a 47-0 lead.

Melibua kept the scoring going after the break, scoring back-to-back tries for the Mids in the first seven minutes of the second half to give Navy another ten points. The Citadel’s defense held Navy scoreless over the next 17 minutes, but a beautiful skip pass by McMahon set up a try for Xavier Sturdifen for Navy’s tenth of the match. The conversion kick by Krieger made it 62-0.

Haugh would score his third try of the match in the 71st minute, and then a long run down the left sideline by Nick Janowsky less than two minutes later pushed Navy’s lead above 70 points. Krieger added the conversion kick right after, and then scored a try himself in the 75th minute. Gray added another try to his point total in the 80th minute, and Kreiger’s conversion kick officially ended Navy’s first match as a varsity program.

Ben Haugh and Ratu Osea Melibua led Navy with three tries each in the match. Lewis Gray accounted for 20 of Navy’s points with two tries and five conversion kicks. Roanin Krieger also had a big scoring day for the Midshipmen, finishing with a try and four conversion kicks.

Men’s rugby will be back in action next Saturday, Sept. 10 against Southern Virginia at the Prusmack Rugby Complex. The match will be the Navy’s first conference game of the season. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Box Score