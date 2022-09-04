LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 2, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is encouraging community members to consider the Maryland Statewide Human Monkeypox (MPX) Vaccination Pre-Registration System launched by the Maryland Department of Health. SMCHD is expanding local vaccination efforts by inviting those pre-registrants that may be eligible, as the current vaccine supply allows.

Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox and is currently causing a global outbreak of human cases. The infection causes skin lesions and other symptoms and may be associated with severe illness and fatality. The virus typically spreads between people through direct contact with skin lesions or contaminated materials such as clothing or linens, sexual contact, and respiratory droplets. Learn more at smchd.org/monkeypox.

“Cases of monkeypox have been escalating rapidly over the past couple of months across the world, including here in Maryland. We have also identified monkeypox cases in our county. Fortunately, this virus so far appears to be less contagious than the COVID virus. Thanks in part to the world’s past experience with smallpox, we already have some tools in the public health toolbox to fight monkeypox,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “I encourage local community members, especially those who may be at higher risk for severe infection or exposure to monkeypox, to consider pre-registering for the vaccine. Though vaccine supply is still very, very low the state’s pre-registration system will allow us here locally to prioritize our residents who may be at the greatest risk. As vaccine supply increases, we will keep expanding local eligibility for it.”

To be considered for an MPX vaccine, you must create an account and complete a survey: