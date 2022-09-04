Richmond, VA — The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Cross Country competed in their first meet of the year at the Spider Alumni Open against various Division I, Division II, and Division III programs. The Seahawks ran a 6k race and placed 10th

Georgetown finished first with 34 points. Virginia came in second with 38 points. Richmond rounded off the top three with 63 points.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Top Performers

The top five Seahawk performers today were Michael Wade , Nathan Sayers , Quentin Pastore , Nate Norris , and Patton Harbourt .

Wade led the way for the Seahawks, completing the race in 20:41 and earning 69th place. Following Wade was Nathan Sayers . Sayers finished in 90th place with a time of 22:48. Rounding out the top three was Quentin Pastore who earned a 91st place finish, completing the race in 23:05. Right behind that group was Nate Norris . Norris clocked in at 23:31 giving him the 94th best time. Patton Harboutt finished out the Seahawks’ top five. Harbourt placed 98th with a time of 25:20

There were 105 total runners for the Men’s race today.

Coming Up

The Seahawks will be running again next week on Saturday, September 10th where they will be competing in the Philadelphia Metro Championships in Philadelphia, PA.