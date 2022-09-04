(9/3/20222, Waldorf, MD) Daryl Thompson (W, 14-3) dominated on Saturday Night, pitching a complete game shutout on Daryl Thompson Bobblehead Night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs bats were quiet early, but clicked in the fifth, seventh, and eighth en route to a 7-0 victory.

Nile Ball (L, 9-5) matched Daryl Thompson until the fifth inning. With one out, Joe DeLuca broke the tie when he drove a solo shot over the wall in right field, giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

In the seventh inning, with the Blue Crabs still ahead 1-0, and Alex Crosby on first, Zach Collier smashed a triple to center field, scoring Crosby. Collier later scored on a throwing error to take a 3-0 edge. After Joe DeLuca walked, Jared Walker smashed an opposite-field two-run home run over the wall in left-center, giving the Blue Crabs a 5-0 lead.

In the eighth inning, the Blue Crabs added to the lead. David Harris drove in Michael Baca on a sacrifice fly before Zach Collier drove in Braxton Lee, giving the Blue Crabs a 7-0 edge.

Daryl Thompson was dominant throughout, facing only 30 batters in the complete-game shutout. The Blue Crabs’ pitching coach retired the first 13 Barnstormers’ batters. Thompson also finished the game by retiring the final nine batters of the game.

After the game, Thompson’s ERA fell to a league-leading 3.36, while he added his 14th victory of the season. The Blue Crabs look to keep the wins rolling as they take on the Barnstormers in the final home game of the regular season tomorrow at 2:05 pm.