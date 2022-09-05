SALISBURY, Md. – Junior defender Cooper Clendenin’s (Bethesda, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) first collegiate goal came at the right time, lifting the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (1-1-1) to their first victory of the 2022 campaign Sunday afternoon (Sep. 4). The Seahawks handed the Shenandoah University Hornets (1-1) a 2-1 setback on the final day of the Elmer Lord Tournament hosted by Salisbury University.
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s College took an early 1-0 lead in the seventh minute as sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) converted on a penalty kick for his second goal in as many days.
- Clendenin doubled the Seahawk lead in the 36th minute when junior forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) slotted a pass from the end line to the top of the six-yard box and Clendenin chipped it in the top right corner.
- Two minutes later, Shenandoah cut St. Mary’s lead in half as Nathan Yared netted his second goal of the season, deflecting a pass from Maynor Menendez off his right foot into the lower left corner.
- The 2-1 score held through the end of the first half.
- The Hornets outshot St. Mary’s, 6-4, and posted a 6-2 margin in corner kicks in the second half but Shenandoah was unable to get anything past senior goalie Liam DeLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair), and the Seahawk defense, including two saves from DeLone-Bellsey.
Inside the Box Score
- Shots finished even for the game at 10 apiece while Shenandoah dominated corners, 10 to 3.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- DeLone-Bellsey came up with three saves for his first win of the season.
- Junior midfielder Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) paced the Seahawks with three shots while Ochman finished with a goal on two shots.
- This is the Seahawks’ second consecutive victory over Shenandoah.
Shenandoah Game Notes
- Yared led the Hornets with a goal on six shots, including three shots on goal.
- Travis Jett made one save in the Hornets’ first loss of the season.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 10 vs. The College of New Jersey (1-0-0) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 3:00 p.m.
- Sep. 11 vs. Rutgers University-Newark (0-1-0) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 4:00 p.m.