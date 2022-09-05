SALISBURY, Md. – Junior defender Cooper Clendenin’s (Bethesda, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) first collegiate goal came at the right time, lifting the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (1-1-1) to their first victory of the 2022 campaign Sunday afternoon (Sep. 4). The Seahawks handed the Shenandoah University Hornets (1-1) a 2-1 setback on the final day of the Elmer Lord Tournament hosted by Salisbury University.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College took an early 1-0 lead in the seventh minute as sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) converted on a penalty kick for his second goal in as many days.

Clendenin doubled the Seahawk lead in the 36th minute when junior forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) slotted a pass from the end line to the top of the six-yard box and Clendenin chipped it in the top right corner.

Two minutes later, Shenandoah cut St. Mary's lead in half as Nathan Yared netted his second goal of the season, deflecting a pass from Maynor Menendez off his right foot into the lower left corner.

The 2-1 score held through the end of the first half.

The Hornets outshot St. Mary’s, 6-4, and posted a 6-2 margin in corner kicks in the second half but Shenandoah was unable to get anything past senior goalie Liam DeLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair), and the Seahawk defense, including two saves from DeLone-Bellsey.

Inside the Box Score

Shots finished even for the game at 10 apiece while Shenandoah dominated corners, 10 to 3.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

DeLone-Bellsey came up with three saves for his first win of the season.

Junior midfielder Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) paced the Seahawks with three shots while Ochman finished with a goal on two shots.

This is the Seahawks' second consecutive victory over Shenandoah.

Shenandoah Game Notes

Yared led the Hornets with a goal on six shots, including three shots on goal.

Travis Jett made one save in the Hornets’ first loss of the season.

