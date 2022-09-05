SALISBURY, Md. – Junior defender Cooper Clendenin’s (Bethesda, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) first collegiate goal came at the right time, lifting the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (1-1-1) to their first victory of the 2022 campaign Sunday afternoon (Sep. 4). The Seahawks handed the Shenandoah University Hornets (1-1) a 2-1 setback on the final day of the Elmer Lord Tournament hosted by Salisbury University.

How It Happened

  • St. Mary’s College took an early 1-0 lead in the seventh minute as sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) converted on a penalty kick for his second goal in as many days.
  • Clendenin doubled the Seahawk lead in the 36th minute when junior forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) slotted a pass from the end line to the top of the six-yard box and Clendenin chipped it in the top right corner.
  • Two minutes later, Shenandoah cut St. Mary’s lead in half as Nathan Yared netted his second goal of the season, deflecting a pass from Maynor Menendez off his right foot into the lower left corner.
  • The 2-1 score held through the end of the first half.
  • The Hornets outshot St. Mary’s, 6-4, and posted a 6-2 margin in corner kicks in the second half but Shenandoah was unable to get anything past senior goalie Liam DeLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair), and the Seahawk defense, including two saves from DeLone-Bellsey.
Alex Ochman vs. Stevenson (9.1.22) Credit: Madison Laine / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

  • Shots finished even for the game at 10 apiece while Shenandoah dominated corners, 10 to 3.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

  • DeLone-Bellsey came up with three saves for his first win of the season.
  • Junior midfielder Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) paced the Seahawks with three shots while Ochman finished with a goal on two shots.
  • This is the Seahawks’ second consecutive victory over Shenandoah.

Shenandoah Game Notes

  • Yared led the Hornets with a goal on six shots, including three shots on goal.
  • Travis Jett made one save in the Hornets’ first loss of the season.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Sep. 10 vs. The College of New Jersey (1-0-0) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 3:00 p.m.
  • Sep. 11 vs. Rutgers University-Newark (0-1-0) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 4:00 p.m.

