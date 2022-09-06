Charles County Government has updated its bill-paying options to allow residents to pay their water, sewer, and county tax bills online. Customers can view and pay bills electronically, choosing from several different options.
Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/pay for the online payments page.
Options to Pay Water and Sewer Billing:
- Pay by phone option is available 24/7 by calling 866-477-8742 and entering their account information.
- This service is unavailable to the Town of La Plata or Town of Indian Head customers.
- Debit or Credit Card, Paypal, Venmo, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, or Apple Pay are accepted.
- For more information or questions about Water and Sewer services, visit https://www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/services/water-and-sewer-billing/pay-water-sewer-bill-online. For additional questions, call 301-645-0624 or email WSbilling@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Options to Pay County Taxes:
- The pay by phone option is available 24/7 by calling 844-434-0300 and entering their parcel number.
- Debit or Credit Card, E-Check, Google Pay, or Apple Pay.
- For more information or questions about tax payments, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/fiscal-and-administrative-services/treasury-taxes/your-taxes. For additional questions, call 301-645-0685 or email Treasurer@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.