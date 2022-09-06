Charles County Government has updated its bill-paying options to allow residents to pay their water, sewer, and county tax bills online. Customers can view and pay bills electronically, choosing from several different options.

Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/pay for the online payments page.

Options to Pay Water and Sewer Billing:

Options to Pay County Taxes:

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

