Charles County Government has updated its bill-paying options to allow residents to pay their water, sewer, and county tax bills online. Customers can view and pay bills electronically, choosing from several different options.

Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/pay for the online payments page.

Options to Pay Water and Sewer Billing:

Pay by phone option is available 24/7 by calling 866-477-8742 and entering their account information.

This service is unavailable to the Town of La Plata or Town of Indian Head customers.

Debit or Credit Card, Paypal, Venmo, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, or Apple Pay are accepted.

For more information or questions about Water and Sewer services, visit https://www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/services/water-and-sewer-billing/pay-water-sewer-bill-online. For additional questions, call 301-645-0624 or email WSbilling@CharlesCountyMD.gov.

Options to Pay County Taxes:

The pay by phone option is available 24/7 by calling 844-434-0300 and entering their parcel number.

Debit or Credit Card, E-Check, Google Pay, or Apple Pay.

For more information or questions about tax payments, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/fiscal-and-administrative-services/treasury-taxes/your-taxes. For additional questions, call 301-645-0685 or email Treasurer@CharlesCountyMD.gov.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.