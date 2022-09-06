The annual Charles County College Fair is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at North Point High School in Waldorf. Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) juniors and seniors attend the fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of a school field trip.

At the fair, they talk to representatives from colleges and universities, meet recruiters who represent the U.S. Armed Forces, and learn about opportunities available through vocational and technical schools. More than 75 representatives from schools are expected to attend.

The fair is open to the public on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening session features two financial aid workshops for parents and guardians. The workshops are at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m., hosted by Chris Zimmerman, associate dean for financial assistance and retention at the College of Southern Maryland.

At the workshops, parents and students will learn tips on how to apply for financial aid and scholarships, requirements for financial aid, and local resources.