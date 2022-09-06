ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy men’s soccer team and St. Francis Brooklyn ended in a 2-2 draw on Sunday night, as a goal by the Terriers in the 84th minute put a damper on an impressive showing from the Midshipmen at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

With the tie, both teams moved to 1-2-1 on the season, while the all-time series between the two schools stayed in Navy’s favor at 3-2-2.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Martin Palinic set the tone of the game early, as a corner kick from Jaydon Humphries at 5′ crossed the box to find Palinic on the right side, who headed the ball over Navy sophomore goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook to put the Terriers out in front.

Navy responded with two quick scoring chances, but the first was called back on offsides and the second saw Alec McLachlan fend off a shot from sophomore forward Noah Ward .

Junior forward Baba Kallie got the equalizer in the 10th minute thanks to a perfectly-placed pass from Ward. After getting a pass from junior midfielder David Jackson in their own end, Ward collected the ball near midfield and forwarded the ball up to Kallie, who stayed onside and streaked in to get separation from two defenders before burying a low shot off his left foot.

SFC almost took another lead when Khaled Abdella kicked a bending ball to the opposite corner, but the shot was off-target at 17′.

Kallie was a key part of the go-ahead goal for Navy as well, getting a pass from senior forward Kevin Hileman after Hileman stole the ball from a Terrier defender, as Kallie raced in and fed the ball back to Hileman, who slide-kicked the ball and put it past a diving McLachlan. The goal marked the first tally of Hileman’s career, gave Kallie his first collegiate assist, and also handed Kallie his first three-point performance as a Midshipman.

Holbrook was able to stop the Terriers’ Tyler Swaby in the 43rd minute, setting up a pair of Navy chances at the other end from a pair of freshman forwards in the next minute. First came a shot from Alex DeVincentis on the right side that McLachlan had to stop, while Lockhart nearly finished on the left side after collecting the rebound, but McLachlan made the save again to prevent the insurance goal.

Coming out of halftime, Kallie was within inches of putting the Mids up by two after a leading pass from freshman Tommy Lockhart, but his shot in the 47th minute of the second half beat a splitting McLachlan but was just wide of the left post, while other offsides call halted a second Navy opportunity a minute later.

At 63′, Ramchwy Saint Vil nearly found a sliding Abdella on a perfect cross in front of the net, but the ball skipped wide in between Abdella and Holbrook.

St. Francis Brooklyn had a pair of shots not make it on the net at 64′ and 67′, while Noah Ward had another chance to put Navy up 3-1 later in the 67th minute when he nearly put a shot past McLachlan off a tough angle to McLachlan’s left, but the shot went off the post and out.

Jackson had his own chance to increase the lead at 79′ when Kallie touched a ball back to Jackson outside the box, who teed up a shot that went just above the crossbar.

A goal kick in the 84th minute after a Navy offsides call from the foot of McLachlan found Abdella deep down the field, who touched the ball over to Caleb Danquah, as Danquah then ripped a shot that was deflected off a defender past Holbrook to even the score at 2-2 late.

The Terriers went for the comeback in the final minute, as Danquah had a shot saved by Holbrook, while Jack Pascoe’s shot was deflected out of play to set up a final corner kick, but Holbrook punched the ball out on the inbound to preserve the draw.

“That was a scrappy game and an athletic team in St. Francis.,” said Navy head coach Tim O’Donohue after the contest. “Again, we dominated possession and had a lot of chances to put the game away. We were much better in the attacking third. I’m disappointed to not close it out, but I like how we’re playing. We should not be 1-2-1 with the way these games have gone, but it will make us hungry going forward.”

St. Francis Brooklyn ended the night with the shots advantage (13-8), while Navy held the edge with shots on goals, 5-4. The Terriers also had the slight edge in corner kicks, 5-4.

The Mids return to action on Friday, Sept. 9 when Navy hosts George Washington at 7 p.m.