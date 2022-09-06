On Saturday, September 10th, Friends of St. Clements Bay , the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association (SMRWA), and ShoreThing Shellfish, LLC will be planting one million oysters in the Breton Bay Oyster Sanctuary.

The event will begin at 10:30 am at Abell’s Wharf where 180 bushels of spat-on-shell (baby oysters) will be unloaded from trucks, loaded onto work vessels, and taken out to Lover’s Point and planted. These one million oysters will likely double the existing oyster population in Breton Bay.

The public is invited to help and/or cheer along the workers.

Breton Bay was designated as one of 51 new Maryland oyster

sanctuaries in October 2010. These sanctuaries were chosen because of their potential to support sustainable oyster habitats. In 2017 as a result of widespread local support, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources chose Breton Bay to be one of the five oyster sanctuaries slated for large-scale restoration. However, in 2018, they revoked that decision due to the low oyster population at that time.

SMRWA along with Friends of the St. Clements Bay have already planted nearly one million oysters in Breton Bay and have seen good success. The oysters are growing and might even be reproducing. Oysters provide a habitat for fish and crabs, support the economy, and improve water clarity by filtering out nutrients and sediments. Support for restoration in Breton Bay includes local governments, recreational boaters, environmental groups, and watermen, unlike eastern shore rivers chosen for large-scale restoration. (Somerset county is suing the State to stop the restoration effort there.)

Please bring a life jacket and join us at 10:30 am on September 10th at Abell’s Wharf to plant one million oysters in Breton Bay. For more info text 301-904-2387.