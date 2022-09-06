SENIORS make the BEST pets.

If you’re looking for a dog to spend your days taking walks or cuddling on the couch then you must meet Quincy.

Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Quincy

Quincy is a white and brown male American Bulldog mix. He is approximately 7 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 91 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

If you'd like to meet Quincy, please email the shelter at animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)