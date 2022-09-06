Huntingtown, MD- Emergency personnel responded to the Surrey Inn at 2520 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, MD yesterday around 7 pm for a reported vehicle into-building crash.

Upon arrival, personnel discovered a white Chevy Silverado had crashed into the building. Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and building. The vehicle had also driven through a telephone pole before striking and entering the building. Credit: Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

The occupant of the vehicle was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

Huntingtown Volunteer Fire and Emergency services were the primary responding units.