The next “Fly-In” Market will be held on September 11th, but you don’t need a plane to visit! Drive, bike, or walk in to get fresh goods and produce. All businesses selling at our Airport Farmer’s Market are local small businesses that sell products that they have grown or produced themselves.

When you shop local, up to 68% of the money you spend stays in the community, so come help support the wonderful entrepreneurs that make Maryland unique. The market runs from 9 am – 1 pm and is located indoors so you can enjoy watching the planes go by while beating the summer heat.

Sotterley is sponsoring this special market at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

This Airport Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane to the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Pick up fresh and local goods like oysters, meats, honey, eggs, chocolate, baked goods, hard cider, bourbon, pickles, oils, vinegar, and spices to make your meals unique. Check out our vendor list on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.