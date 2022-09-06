St. Mary’s City, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (0-2-1) concluded the annual Seahawk Classic today (Sep. 4) with a match against former national runner-up and #2 ranked College of New Jersey (1-1-0). The Seahawks ultimately fell to the Lions 5-0.

How it Happened

The Lions led 2-0 after the first 45 minutes of play. The TCNJ first half goal scorers were Emma Pascarella and Victoria D’Imperio. Kylie Wells had six saves going into the halftime locker room.

TCNJ was able to tack on three more tallies in the second half of action. One of the bright spots for the Seahawks was Audra Haines, who played just 19 minutes in the second half and recorded six saves. The Seahawks were able to generate some positive momentum in the second half but just could not find the back of the net.

In a post-game interview, St. Mary's Head Coach Peter Kretch said that he was proud of the way his team responded in the second half and upped the intensity. He believes that intensity will carry over into their upcoming games.

Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Audra Haines finished with a game-high six saves

Gabby Manning paced the Seahawks with two shots and put both of them on goal.

Up Next for the Seahawks