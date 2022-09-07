ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) announced its 2022 Division I Academic Honor Roll and six Navy women’s lacrosse student-athletes – Maggie Aumiller (Crownsville, Md.), Erin Carson (New Albany, Ohio), Erin Finley (Downingtown, Pa.), Gabby Lavin (Gambrills, Md.), Reagan Roelofs (Apple Valley, Minn.), and Charlotte Ryan (Tully, N.Y.) – were named to the list.

Credit: Navy Athletics

The IWLCA honored 1,019 student-athletes from 108 different institutions on the 2022 IWLCA Division I Academic Honor Roll.

To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must be junior, senior, or graduate students and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.