ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A pair of Navy cross country freshmen earned weekly honors on Tuesday for their efforts at the Salisbury Fall Classic. Sophie Compton (San Diego, Calif.) was named Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) Athlete of the Week, presented by Northrop Grumman, while Justin Mumford (New Baden, Ill.) was tabbed Patriot League Men’s Rookie of the Week.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Compton won individual medalist honors in her first collegiate meet, helping the Navy women’s cross country team to a decisive victory at the 2022 Salisbury Fall Classic. Led by Compton, the Mids tallied a team-low score of 22 points to finish 19 points ahead of the second-place team. The freshmen’s time of 22:52.5 in the 6K race paced the Navy team that placed six of its top seven runners in the top 10.

Mumford placed fourth as an individual in the Salisbury Fall Classic in his first collegiate meet, helping Navy to a team victory. He led the Mids with a time of 25:28.4 in the 8K race, finishing 16.5 seconds faster than the next Navy runner. Mumford helped lead the Mids to a winning low score of 46 total points, winning the meet by seven points over the second-place team.

Navy returns to action next Friday, as the Midshipmen head to University Park, Pa. to take part in the Penn State Spiked Shoe Invitational.