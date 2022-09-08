College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Medical Lab Technician (MLT) Program Coordinator and Professor Tiffany Gill, MLS(ASCP)CM, has been named an American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) 40 Under Forty Top Five honoree for 2022. Gill is among five high-achieving pathologists and medical laboratory professionals under age 40 who were selected for this recognition.

“Being recognized as one of ASCP’s 40 Under Forty, especially in ASCP’s centennial anniversary, is a tremendous honor,” said Gill, of Lexington Park. “It will enhance my career in terms of visibility and networking opportunities, providing a springboard for future collaborative experiences.”

This is the second ASCP recognition for Gill this year, having also been named ‘Lab Hero runner-up by the ASCP Board of Certification for her important contributions to medical laboratory professionals across the globe. In that recognition, Gill was nominated by her peers in March for her “boundless energy” and commitment to preparing students to enter medical laboratory careers both in the classroom and via her popular YouTube channel, “Medical Lab Lady Gill” which has nearly 24,000 subscribers worldwide.

Gill’s commitment to her profession shined when she partnered with the ASCP Council of Laboratory Professionals to create the National Hematology Cell Bowl competition where students in 71 medical laboratory technologists and medical laboratory science educational programs competed to correctly identify 30 blood cells in 60 seconds.

Gill is a tenured professor at CSM teaching immunohematology, microbiology, biochemistry, mycology, parasitology, and virology while maintaining continuous accreditation status for the program by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Science. Through ASCP, she also volunteers as a mentor to younger medical laboratory professionals and participates in the ASCP Career Ambassador program, a volunteer network of laboratory professionals who promote careers in the medical laboratory in their communities through hands-on activities and engaging presentations. Gill serves on ASCP’s Social Media Committee and is a member of the ASCP Board of Certification Hematology Exam Committee.

Gill received a bachelor’s degree in biology-chemistry from Immaculata University, in Immaculata, Pennsylvania, and completed the Medical Laboratory Science program at Medstar Washington Hospital Center, in Washington, D.C. In addition, she earned a master’s degree in Teaching and Learning with Technology from Ashford University, in Clinton, Iowa.

ASCP’s 40 Under Forty program shines the spotlight on 40 highly accomplished pathologists, pathology residents, and laboratory professionals under age 40 who have made significant contributions to the profession and stand out as the future of laboratory leadership. The Top Five were selected from among 40 honorees, via public voting along with committee selection. As the best and brightest of ASCP’s young leaders, this year’s 40 Under Forty cohort will have complimentary access to one of ASCP’s Certificate Programs (Lab Management University, University of Pathology Informatics, or Leadership Institute), and recognition in ASCP’s renowned Critical Values. Additionally, the Top Five honorees receive complimentary registration and a travel stipend to attend the ASCP 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, where they will be recognized as part of the organization’s 100th-anniversary events.

“We are inspired by these engaged and passionate young professionals, who are driven to improve healthcare delivery by doing innovative and creative work for their institutions and beyond,” said ASCP President Henry “Harv” M. Rinder, MD, FASCP. “ASCP’s 40 Under Forty program is a unique opportunity to recognize these outstanding individuals and to give them the support they need to foster their continuing leadership potential and growth.”

The MLT Program is one of many CSM Health Guided Pathways that students can take for a career in the medical profession. Encompassing credit programs like nursing, EMS, MLT, and more, the Health Pathway also offers a variety of career starter and continuing education workforce training certificates in specialties like phlebotomy, CNA/GNA, and ECG/EKG Technicians; and medical assistants and phlebotomists can get certified in a matter of weeks or months.

Learn more about CSM’s Guided Pathways at https://www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/pathways/.

Learn more about CSM’s Medical Laboratory Technology Program Pathway at https://www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/academic-divisions/hea/medical-laboratory-technology/.

To learn more, visit www.ascp.org. Follow them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ascp_chicago and connect with them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ASCP.Chicago.