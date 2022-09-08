(9/7/2022, Staten Island, NY) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost game one of the doubleheader with the Staten Island FerryHawks 1-0 l on Wednesday afternoon.

Alsis Herrera (L, 1-3) and Anthony Rodriguez (W, 5-8) both had tremendous starts, with neither pitcher surrendering an earned run. Herrera surrendered four hits and no walks, while Rodriguez allowed two hits, one walk, and one hit batsman.

The lone run of game one was scored in the second inning. With a runner on first and two outs, Andres Noriega hit a ground ball to the third baseman, Alex Crosby, who threw wide at first base. With runners on first and second, Christopher Cespedes knocked a base hit up the middle, scoring Ricardo Cespedes, to give the FerryHawks a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs had only two baserunners after the first inning. In the final six innings, the Blue Crabs did not have a runner in scoring position.

In game two, Alex Merithew (W, 7-3) shined for the Blue Crabs, pitching five innings, allowing three hits while striking out five. Meanwhile, Francisco Carrillo (L, 1-6) pitched four and one-third innings, allowing one run in the loss.

In the top of the third, the Blue Crabs started the scoring. Ryan Haug was hit by a pitch. Ian Yetsko bunted back to the mound, but Carillo threw it into center field, moving Haug from second to third. The next batter, Jack Sundberg, hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Haug to give the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Blue Crabs doubled their lead. Ian Yetsko hit a leadoff double down the third base line, advancing to third on a long flyout from Sundberg. Michael Wielansky then singled to right, scoring Yetsko, giving the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead.

Merithew exited the game after five innings, allowing three hits, no runs, and no walks while striking out four. The Blue Crabs turned to Mat Latos (Sv, 25) in the seventh inning. Latos notched a couple of strikeouts in the save.

The Blue Crabs return for the rubber match of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm.