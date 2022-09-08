Harrisonburg, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (1-2-1) picked up their first win of the 2022 season today (Sept. 7) against non-conference opponent Eastern Mennonite (0-2-1). Ella Raines scored the lone goal of the evening to put the Seahawks over the top, 1-0.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

Neither the Seahawks or Royals could convert on any scoring opportunities in the first half, with the game being tied 0-0 after the first 45 minutes of play. The Seahawks outshot the Royals 6-2 in the first half, putting half of their shots on goal. Goalie Audra Haines had an uneventful first half, as the back line of the defense supported her well. She only was needed to make one save for the Seahawks.

had an uneventful first half, as the back line of the defense supported her well. She only was needed to make one save for the Seahawks. The Seahawks continued to chip away at the Royals throughout the second half, generating several scoring opportunities and playing solid defense. Despite the strong play, St. Mary’s still found themselves in a tied match late into the second half.

With a little over three minutes left in regulation, Ella Raines picked up a loose ball in the midfield and was able to penetrate on the dribble for about 25 towards the opposing box. Raines was able to beat an Eastern Mennonite defender 1v.1 on a nice move and put a great left-footed shot past the keeper in the top right-hand corner to give the Seahawks the breathing room they were looking for all game. St. Mary’s was able to hold on and take home the win, 1-0.

shot past the keeper in the top right-hand corner to give the Seahawks the breathing room they were looking for all game. St. Mary’s was able to hold on and take home the win, 1-0. Head Coach Peter Kretch’s thoughts on the game: “I was proud of the team for going on the road and grinding until the very end. It was a hard-fought game, but I felt like we earned the win and it was an entire team effort from everyone, including the bench! It was great to also keep our first shutout of the season.”.

Inside the Box Score

Ella Raines was the lone goal scorer for the Seahawks. Raines also took four shots in the contest, two of which were on goal.

was the lone goal scorer for the Seahawks. Raines also took four shots in the contest, two of which were on goal. Audra Haines earned the clean sheet, coming up with two saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks