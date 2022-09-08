MEDIA, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (2-1) defeats Penn State Brandywine (0-2) on the road on Wednesday night.

After their previous win over McDaniel College, the Seahawks came in hot and were ready to continue the streak. While Brandywine was prepared for the first set, nothing could’ve prepared them for how the Seahawks continue to attack during the following sets.

St. Mary’s – 3 Penn State Brandywine- 1

How it Happened:

St. Mary’s started the first set strong by notching the first point in the first set. However, Brandywine wasn’t going to go down without a fight. Brandywine took a 19-8 lead over St. Mary’s before sealing the match off.

Two back-to-back aces by Grace Gilmore (Redding, CT.) set the Seahawk’s pace for the second set. A kill by Megan Stevens (Westminster, MD.) pushes St. Mary’s to an 8-5 lead. The Seahawks take advantage of this lead and continue to win the second set. The second set is finished off with a kill by Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, MD.) for a 25-17.

Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD.) helped start the Seahawks off strong with a kill and a block. St. Mary’s tore ahead of Brandywine 13-7. A fourteenth and final kill from Megan Stevens lead the Seahawks to a 3-1 victory over Penn State Brandywine.

Steven’s performance lead Seahawks to their win over Penn State Brandywine Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Key Plays:

Meghan Stevens played key roles on both offense and defense as she led in kills (14) and digs (19).

Up Next

The St. Mary’s Volleyball team will host the Seahawks Tri-Match on September 10th. This Tri-Match will include Washington College (Chestertown, MD) and Trinity (Washington, D.C.) at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena.