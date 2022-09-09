(9/6/2022, Waldorf, MD) Just like in June and July, the Blue Crabs’ pitching rotation remained stellar for the month of August. The July ALPB Pitcher of the Month, Eddie Butler, went 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 18 strikeouts, RHP Alex Merithew went 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 31 strikeouts, and Daryl Thompson did what Daryl Thompson does, by going 3-1 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Mitch Lambson, a left-handed pitcher and number three in the Crabs’ rotation, was selected as the ALPB Pitcher of the Month for the month of August. Lambson started four games for the Blue Crabs in August, tossing two complete games and fanning 28 batters on his way to a 2-1 W/L record and a 0.87 ERA.

Along the way, Lambson threw 31 innings and allowed just four total runs and 16 hits in the month of August. This season so far, the southpaw has posted a 3.46 ERA and has allowed 53 earned runs, and walked just 35 batters through 137.2 innings.

The Blue Crabs just hopped on the bus for their long road trip to end the 2022 regular season, starting off in Staten Island for a three-game series against the FerryHawks. The Crabs are set to return home on Sept. 23rd, after the first two games of the ALPB Divisional Championship, and we can’t wait to see you all at The Rege.