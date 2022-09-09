Opening Kick

Navy and Memphis meet for the eighth time in series history, all as American Athletic Conference opponents, when the two square off on Saturday afternoon (3:30 pm ET) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Memphis leads the all-time series 4-3 and has won three-straight games against the Mids. Saturday’s contest is presented by Boeing.

Since 2015, when Navy joined the AAC, Memphis has produced a conference-best 37-19 record in league games, while Navy’s 33-22 record is the fifth-best conference mark during that same time period.

This is the 142nd year of Navy football. Navy has produced an all-time record of 729-586-57, including a 171-112-1 mark in games played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The 729 wins are tied for the 24th most in the FBS.

Broadcast Coverage

CBS Sports Network will carry Saturday’s game with Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick Burch on the call.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air from 1:30-2:30 pm on Saturday.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Pete Medhurst, Joe Miller, Keith Mills, Scott Wykoff and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 2:30 pm on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 3:30 pm with Medhurst, Miller and Mills on the call.

Following the contest, Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Game Day Festivities

The Navy football team will arrive at the Blue Angel on the West (Blue) side of the stadium at approximately 1:00 pm. The team will walk down the sidewalk and through NavyFest before walking to the tunnel. Fans are invited to stand on both sides of the sidewalk to cheer on the players.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:11 pm.

The National Anthem will take place at 3:21:30 pm, followed by a flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem and a parachute jumper (3:24 pm).

Saturday’s fly-over will feature two Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron THREE SEVEN based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va. Piloting the lead aircraft will be Lt. Cmdr. Galen “McHOOP” Ober, USNA Class of 2011. The wing aircraft will be piloted by Lt. Matthew Miller. Providing ground control will be Lt. Jack Fox. The Ragin’ Bulls are one of the Navy’s premier strike fighter squadrons. The squadron’s mission, as part of the Carrier Air Wing, is to serve at the tip of the sword for the carrier fleet to include air superiority, strike, maritime superiority and close air support in defense of our nation’s interests.

Navy will take the field at 3:28:20 pm, while Memphis will follow at 3:29 pm.

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 3:32 pm.

There is the possibility that all times could be pushed back by five minutes if the first game on CBS Sports Network is running long. That determination will be made by the network by 2:32 pm.

Between the first and the second quarters the Navy men’s tennis team will be recognized for winning the 2022 Patriot League Tennis Championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

The Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps will perform at halftime.

The pilots from the pregame flyover will be recognized between the third and fourth quarters.

Following the game, Navy’s alma mater, Navy Blue & Gold, will be played as the team stands at attention in front of the Brigade of Midshipmen. It is one of the best traditions in all of sports.

Reestablishing Home Field Dominance

Navy is 55-23 (.705) at home under head coach Ken Niumatalolo , but just 2-10 (.167) over the last three years (one of those years was the COVID year with no fans in the stands). Navy has been held to 10 points or less in 6 of its last 12 home games.

, but just 2-10 (.167) over the last three years (one of those years was the COVID year with no fans in the stands). Navy has been held to 10 points or less in 6 of its last 12 home games. In the 10 years Navy has gone to a bowl game under Niumatalolo, the Mids were nearly unbeatable at home, going 50-8 ( .862).

In the four years Navy didn’t go to a bowl game under Niumatalolo, the Mids were 5-14 (.263) at home.

Scouting Memphis

0-1 Overall | 0-0 AAC

Head Coach: Ryan Silverfield

Memphis has 37 transfers on its roster, including players from Cal, Florida, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Syracuse, Tennessee and TCU.

Additionally, the Tigers’ two-deep depth chart features 13 fifth-year players.

Memphis is coming off a 49-23 loss at Mississippi State in a game that was delayed for more than 90 minutes because of lightning and didn’t finish until 12:07 am central time.

Returning starting quarterback Seth Henigan completed 19 of his 30 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Transfer running back Jevyon Ducker, who was the Mid-American Rookie of the Year last year at Northern Illinois, carried the ball 5 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. Running back Brandon Thomas rushed for 33 yards on 7 carries.

Wide receiver Eddie Lewis had 6 catches for 38 yards and a touchdown, while Ada Martin grabbed 5 passes for 38 yards.

Defensive end Jaylon Allen was extremely disruptive against the Bulldogs, recording a team-high 12 tackles and a sack, while safety Quindell Johnson had 9 stops and a sack.

Mids To Play Nation’s Toughest Schedule

Navy’s 12 opponents this fall put together a combined 100-52 record in 2021 (.658), making Navy’s schedule the toughest in the country this year based on last year’s opponents’ win-loss records.

The next-closest American Athletic Conference team is USF at #33 (85-66, .563). Army’s schedule ranks 47th (82-69, .543) and Air Force’s is 81st (76-75, .503).

Ten of Navy’s 12 opponents this season played in bowl games in 2021. Among those 10 opponents is AAC foe Cincinnati, who played Alabama in the College Football Playoffs. No team played the Bearcats closer in the regular season than Navy, who lost to Cincinnati 27-20 on Oct. 23 in Annapolis.

Volunteer Navy

Navy has 8 players on its roster who hail from the state of Tennessee, including 2 from the Memphis area – starting offensive tackle Kip Frankland is from Germantown and senior defensive tackle Jacobi Rice Jr . is from Memphis.

is from Germantown and senior defensive tackle is from Memphis. Other players on the depth chart from Tennessee include starting sophomore linebacker Tyler Fletcher (Nashville) and second-team sophomore raider Jordan Sanders (Chattanooga).

Tennessee Produces Captains

• Since 2011, Navy has had 8 team captains from the state of Tennessee, including 4 from the Memphis area (D.J. Palmore, Sean Williams, Cameron Kinley and Kip Frankland )

Navy Team Captains From Tennessee Since 2011

Year Player Hometown

2011 Jabaree Tuani Madison

2014 Parrish Gaines Smyrna

2015 Keenan Reynolds Antioch

2017 D.J. Palmore Bartlett

2018 Sean Williams Memphis

2019 Malcolm Perry Clarksville

2020 Cameron Kinley Memphis

2022 Kip Frankland Germantown

Defense Throws Delaware for a Loss

The Navy defense recorded 12 tackles for a loss and 5 sacks in last Saturday’s 14-7 loss to Delaware.

The 12 tackles for a loss were the most in a game by a Navy defense since the Mids had 12 against Rice in 2005, while the 5 sacks were the most in a game since Navy recorded 5 against USF in 2019.

Senior striker John Marshall led the way for the Mids with a career-high 3.5 tackles for a loss, while Marshall and junior defensive end Jacob Busic each had a career-high 2 sacks.

Taking Care of the Ball

Navy had just 2 total turnovers over the final 8 games of last year and lost just 5 fumbles all of 2021, which is why it was a shock to everybody when Navy lost 3 fumbles in the first 17-plus minutes of the Delaware game.

Navy is 14-31 in the Niumatalolo era when losing the turnover battle.

Stopping The Run

Navy held Delaware to just 13 yards rushing on 29 attempts.

The 13 yards rushing marked the third-fewest rushing yards allowed in the Niumatalolo era and the fewest since giving up 11 against Louisiana Tech in 2009.

Forcing Punts

The defense forced Delaware to punt 7 times, which is tied for the second most in the Niumatalolo era.

The Mids made Tulsa punt 8 times in 2019.

Narrow Victories

Since 2006, Navy has won 51 one-possession games, a mark that leads the country during that time period.

The Mids are 0-1 in one-possession games this year, losing to Delaware by 7.

Navy in AAC Openers

Navy is 6-1 in American Athletic Conference openers under head coach Ken Niumatalolo , including 5-0 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

, including 5-0 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Last year, the Mids lost a heartbreaker at Houston 28-20.

AAC Conference Records Since 2015

Since joining the American Athletic Conference in 2015, Navy has compiled an overall conference record of 33-22 (.600), shared a West Division title in 2015 and 2019 and won the West Division outright in 2016.

Navy’s 33-22 cumulative record in the AAC is the fifth best within the league during that time span.

Navy vs. AAC