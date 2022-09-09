(Family Features) While they may not strap on helmets and head to the field for kickoff, football fans often feel like they’re as much a part of the game as the players themselves. When the team is in the locker room laying out the game plan, scores of fans are fueling up with tantalizing tailgate foods.

In fact, many tailgaters believe food is the most important aspect of the pregame festivities, and one trendy way to feed your crowd is with small plates, appetizers, samplers, and innovative sides that feature a variety of flavors like these ideas from the experts at Aramark.

An easy hack for your next game-day meal can be a recipe you prepare at home before heading to the stadium. The toppings are what set these Korean-inspired Sweet and Spicy Bratwurst Subs apart. Just make the crunchy kimchi, bright mango slaw and spicy sesame mayonnaise up to two days ahead of time so grilling the bratwursts is all you need to do before kickoff.

As tailgate grub continues to trend toward easy and quick, Sweet Heat Foil Packets provide another no-mess, single-serve solution. Load up individual packets with shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage and favorite veggies then head to the game and grill on-site for a hot meal to fire up your fellow fans.

Find more game-day recipe inspiration by visiting Aramark’s Feed Your Potential website, fyp365.com .

Sweet and Spicy Bratwurst Subs

Recipe courtesy of Aramark

Servings: 8

Kimchi:

1 1/2 cups green cabbage, cut into thick strips

1/4 cup water

4 teaspoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon gochujang paste

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon minced, peeled ginger root

1/2 cup daikon radish strips

1/4 cup shredded, peeled carrot

1/4 cup sliced green onion

Mango Slaw:

2 cups shredded green cabbage

1/3 cup diced mango chunks, thawed from frozen

1/4 cup shredded, peeled carrot

1/4 cup sliced green onion

1/4 cup red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons minced, peeled ginger root

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

Spicy Sesame Mayonnaise:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 1/2 teaspoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

8 bratwursts (4 ounces each)

8 hoagie rolls (6 inches), split

To make kimchi:

Place cabbage in a microwavable bowl. Add water. Cover and microwave on high for 2 minutes, or until tender-crisp. Rinse with cold water and drain well.

In a large bowl, mix vinegar, gochujang, fish sauce, garlic, and ginger. Add steamed cabbage, daikon, carrot, and onion; toss to coat. Cover and chill.

To make mango slaw:

Mix cabbage, mango, carrot, onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, ginger, vinegar, salt, and garlic. Cover and chill.

To make spicy sesame mayonnaise:

Mix mayonnaise, sriracha, sesame oil, and vinegar until well blended. Cover and chill.

Heat grill to medium and lightly oil the grill rack. Grill bratwursts for 8 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155 F.

Spread mayonnaise on rolls. Place grilled bratwurst on rolls and top with kimchi and slaw.

Sweet Heat Foil Packets

Recipe courtesy of Aramark

Servings: 8

1/2 cup cold butter, diced

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 cup diced, peeled potatoes

1 cup diced, peeled carrots

1 cup diced red bell pepper

2 cups diced skinless, boneless chicken breast

16 extra-large shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed

8 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1 cup diced pineapple

1 cup andouille sausage, cut in half and sliced

8 frozen mini corn cobs, cut in half (16 pieces)

1 cup sliced green onion

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To make: