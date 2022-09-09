ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy women’s tennis team begins the 2022-23 season this weekend, opening the fall slate by hosting the 13th annual Bill and Sandra Moore Invitational from Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11. Held at the Brigade Sports Complex, the Moore Invitational will utilize both the Tose Family Center’s six indoor courts and Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium’s six outdoor courts.

A noon start on Friday will kick off the invitational, while competition on Saturday and Sunday is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Tournament Schedule

Friday: Doubles up to semifinals, both Main and Consolation Draw. Main Draw Singles up to quarterfinals.

Doubles up to semifinals, both Main and Consolation Draw. Main Draw Singles up to quarterfinals. Saturday: Semifinals of Main Draw & Consolation Doubles followed. Quarterfinals and semifinals of Singles and Consolation Singles.

Semifinals of Main Draw & Consolation Doubles followed. Quarterfinals and semifinals of Singles and Consolation Singles. Sunday: Main Draw Doubles Finals, Consolation Doubles Finals. Main Draw Singles Finals, Consolation Singles Finals.

Scouting the Competition

The Midshipmen welcome entrants from Patriot League foe Lehigh as well as student-athletes from Binghamton, George Mason, Johns Hopkins, Mary Washington, Monmouth and St. Bonaventure … Five of the teams were also at the 2021 Moore Invitational, as Binghamton, Lehigh, Mary Washington, Monmouth and St. Bonaventure are all making the trip to Annapolis for the second-straight season … For Lehigh, it will be their first competition since the Mids defeated the Mountain Hawks by a 4-0 score in April at the 2022 Patriot League quarterfinals.

Previewing the Midshipmen

Head coach Keith Puryear and associate head coach Alessandra Pedergnana enter the 2022-23 campaign with nine returning Mids, headlined by former Patriot League First Teamer Jillian Taggart and the 2022 PL Rookie of the Year, Emily Tannenbaum .

Taggart takes over as team captain following the graduation of Meghana Komarraju , as the team will also look to fill the holes in the lineups left by Komarraju, Katreina Corpuz and two-time All-Patriot League selection Kacey Moore . The senior captain compiled a team-best 11-5 record in tournament play last year and played at the No. 1 singles spot 17 times in dual matches. Taggart was also an ITA Scholar-Athlete in 2022 alongside junior teammate Stella Ribaudo , with Ribaudo being one of two Mids to register 20-or-more wins last season. The pair are joined in the upperclassman ranks by senior Casey Accola and juniors Corinne Farid and Samantha Johns .

Tannenbaum will look to once again lead the Mids in overall wins after tallying a team-leading 24-11 mark, including a perfect 4-0 record in Patriot League matches and a 9-3 record when in the second singles position. She also posted a perfect 9-0 doubles mark partnering with Accola. Tannenbaum’s fellow sophomores Sylvia Eklund (18-5), Kate Lee (10-4) and Parvathi Shanker (13-6) are all coming off campaigns with double-digit singles wins as well, while Eklund and Lee paired up 10 times in doubles play to go 7-3.

Puryear’s freshman class comes in with high regards, as the four newcomers were ranked the 24th-best mid-major recruiting class by TennisRecruiting.net. Led by five-star signee and top 2022 Virginia prospect Sia Chaudry , the group also includes four-star recruit and two-time Mississippi 1A state singles champion Christina Danford , three-star Hanna Elks Smith and three-time Missouri state doubles champion Ellie Choate .

Up Next

Navy will split up next week, as two Mids are set to participate in the Milwaukee Tennis Classic from Sept. 16-18, while the rest of the squad will head to the Liberty Hidden Duals on Sept. 17-18.