The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will require free timed-entry passes for visiting the renovated and newly opened west wing of its building in Washington, D.C. The free passes will be available online starting Wednesday, Sept. 14. The museum will reopen approximately half of the building Friday, Oct. 14, which will include eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, museum store and Mars Café.

An individual will be able to reserve up to six passes per day for a specific entry time. Each visitor must have a pass, regardless of age. To enter the museums, visitors can show their digital timed-entry pass on their mobile device or a copy of their time-entry pass printed at home. The link to reserve tickets will go live Sept. 14 at noon ET and can be accessed from the museum’s website.

View inside the nearly finished “Early Flight” exhibition at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. “Early Flight” will be on view when the museum’s west end reopens on Oct. 14, 2022. Credit: Smithsonian Institution

The museum will release individual passes for six-week periods at noon ET on the following dates:



Release Date Passes Available Sept. 14, 2022 Oct. 14 – Nov. 30, 2022 Oct. 28, 2022 Dec. 1, 2022 – Jan. 14, 2023 Dec. 16, 2022 Jan. 15 – Feb. 28, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 March 1 – April 14, 2023

In addition to these advance ticket releases, a limited number of same-day passes will be released each day at 8:30 am. ET beginning Oct. 14.

Visitors looking to be among the first to see the new galleries have two opportunities to visit prior to the Oct. 14 public opening date: On Friday, Oct. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m., the museum will hold a paid, limited-capacity reception in celebration of the new galleries. Tickets, which include hors d’oeuvres, drinks and valet parking, will cost $150. More information can be found on the museum’s website. Additionally, members of the museum’s National Air and Space Society are invited to a member preview open house Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. Museum memberships start at $35 per year. The public can visit the National Air and Space Society website to join.

The museum has been undergoing a seven-year renovation that began in 2018 and includes redesigning all 23 exhibitions and presentation spaces, complete refacing of the exterior cladding, replacement of outdated mechanical systems and other repairs and improvements. Visit the museum’s website for more information on the renovation.

The National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., is located at Sixth Street and Independence Avenue S.W. The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center is located in Chantilly, Virginia. The Udvar-Hazy Center is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (closed Dec. 25) and does not require timed-entry passes. Admission is free. There is a $15 fee for parking at the Udvar-Hazy Center.