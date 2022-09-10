BRIDGEPORT, Pa. – The Navy water polo team moved into the National Top-20 poll, entering the rankings at No. 20, as announced on Wednesday evening by the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA).

This is the first week that the Midshipmen have been ranked during the 2022 season, after receiving votes in the preseason poll.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Navy went 2-2 to start the 2022 campaign at the Navy Open. The Midshipmen defeated Biola (W, 12-7) before being edged by No. 11 Princeton (L, 7-5). The home team rebounded with a 16-11 victory over Cal Lutheran before dropping a game against defending National Champion and top-ranked Cal (L, 24-8).

Last season, the Mids spent 14 of the 15 weeks of the 2021 season ranked or receiving votes in the CWPA national rankings. Navy was ranked No. 19 in the preseason poll while ranking No. 20 during week three and week seven of the competition. The Mids ranked No. 19 during the final regular season week of the season (week 10) before moving back to No. 20 entering the conference tournament (week 11). The Midshipmen finished the year receiving votes in the final CWPA poll.

Navy returns to action next weekend as the Midshipmen travel to Princeton, N.J. for the annual Princeton Invitational. The Mids will take on Santa Clara (Saturday, 11:45 a.m.), Iona (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), and No. 18 St. Francis Brooklyn (Sunday, 9:15 a.m.) in the two-day tournament.

