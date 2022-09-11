ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Forwards Jill Hayden (Abell, Md./Chopticon) and Emma Watkins (Frederick, Md./Linganore) each scored to give the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team their second consecutive victory Saturday afternoon (Sept. 10). The Seahawks (2-1) secured a 2-0 shutout of Bridgewater College (0-3) in their home-opener at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s College struck early as Hayden poked in a loose ball amid a scrum at the goal line to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.
- The one-goal home lead doubled in the third quarter when Hayden crossed a pass from the right side of the circle towards the penalty stroke spot and Watkins was there to deflect in for her first collegiate goal.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s notched a 24-5 shot advantage while the Eagles edged the hosts, 8-7, in penalty corners.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- First-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) paced the Seahawks with seven shots while senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) contributed six.
- Hayden’s three points in today’s game is a career-high.
- Sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) came up with four saves for her first shutout win of the season.
- This is St. Mary’s third consecutive 2-0 victory over the Eagles.
Bridgewater Game Notes
- Emily Tyler led the Eagles with two shots while Madalyn Miller kept a close game with 11 stops.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 14 vs. Randolph-Macon (1-3) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 4:30 p.m