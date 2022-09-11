ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Forwards Jill Hayden (Abell, Md./Chopticon) and Emma Watkins (Frederick, Md./Linganore) each scored to give the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team their second consecutive victory Saturday afternoon (Sept. 10). The Seahawks (2-1) secured a 2-0 shutout of Bridgewater College (0-3) in their home-opener at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

How It Happened

  • St. Mary’s College struck early as Hayden poked in a loose ball amid a scrum at the goal line to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.
  • The one-goal home lead doubled in the third quarter when Hayden crossed a pass from the right side of the circle towards the penalty stroke spot and Watkins was there to deflect in for her first collegiate goal.

Inside the Box Score

  • St. Mary’s notched a 24-5 shot advantage while the Eagles edged the hosts, 8-7, in penalty corners.
Emma Watkins celebrating after first collegiate goal vs. Bridgewater (9.10.22) Credit: Gaby DeCrisci / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

  • First-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) paced the Seahawks with seven shots while senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) contributed six.
  • Hayden’s three points in today’s game is a career-high.
  • Sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) came up with four saves for her first shutout win of the season.
  • This is St. Mary’s third consecutive 2-0 victory over the Eagles.

Bridgewater Game Notes

  • Emily Tyler led the Eagles with two shots while Madalyn Miller kept a close game with 11 stops.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Sep. 14 vs. Randolph-Macon (1-3) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 4:30 p.m

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply