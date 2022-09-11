Salisbury, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (1-3-1) traveled to Salisbury University today (Sept. 10) for the first game of the Salisbury Women’s Soccer Classic. The Seahawks opened up with the Eagles of Bridgewater College (2-2-0), falling by a score of 1-0.

How it Happened

The Eagles and Seahawks were neck and neck through the first 45 minutes of play, as they went into the intermission tied, 0-0. Bridgewater was able to outshoot the Seahawks in the first half, but struggled to put them on target. When the Eagles were able to put them on target, Goalkeeper Audra Haines was up to the test, Haines went into the locker room with four saves.

was up to the test, Haines went into the locker room with four saves. Bridgewater finally broke the scoring drought 67 minutes into the game. Alicia Keo was fouled in the box and was given a penalty kick. Keo was able to sneak the ball past Audra Haines to give the Eagles their first advantage of the day.

to give the Eagles their first advantage of the day. Despite their best efforts, the Seahawks could not get a ball on goal the remainder of the game, falling in game one of the Salisbury Women’s Soccer Classic.

Head Coach Peter Krech’s thoughts on the game: “I was proud of the team for the way that they battled for 90 minutes against a quality opponent. We’re never happy to lose, but there are a lot of positives and things we can learn from as we start conference play next weekend.”

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Ella Raines paced the Seahawks in shots with three.

paced the Seahawks in shots with three. Audra Haines came away with six saves.

