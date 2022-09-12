HUGHESVILLE, Md. – After a record-breaking fundraiser last year raising over $17,911 in donations, A Message of HOPE Cancer Fund is looking to raise the bar again on donations.

A Message of HOPE Cancer Fund, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Southern Maryland, will be hosting their 8th Annual “Bras and Drawers for the Cause” on Wednesday, October 12th. The event will be held at the American Legion in Hughesville from 6 pm – 9 pm, and all monies raised will directly support local cancer patients.

The event will feature men and women dressing in decorated “bras and drawers” and various costumes, dancing around the room to raise the most money for charity. The event will also feature a live auction, a silent auction, and balloon pops. Each balloon popped contains a ticket to win a gift card donated by various local businesses.

Connie Gunn, Vice President of the nonprofit, had this to say: "We're grateful to have so much community involvement & support both with helping us to raise funds but also getting our organization into the public eye, so those cancer victims struggling, know that we're here to help them with the financial burden.

Cancer is hard enough; worrying about paying the mortgage or keeping the lights on, on top of chemo & radiation, is unimaginable for some families. Our goal this year is to raise $25,000; it’s enough to pay one cancer victim’s mortgage for an entire year and to help others with utility bills. How can you help us? Show up and have fun!”

If you are interested in attending this event, becoming a sponsor or donating an auction item, please contact Connie Gunn @ 240-925-6287 or visit: 8th Annual “Bras and Drawers for the Cause.