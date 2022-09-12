Philadelphia, PA — The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Cross Country competed at the Philadelphia Metro Championships’ second meet of the year. The Seahawks ran an 8k race and placed 7th. Michael Wade was the top finisher for the Seahawks, coming in 11th place.

Jefferson, Georgian Court, and Wilmington (DE.) rounded out the top three for the men’s side of the event.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Top Performers

Today’s top five Seahawk performers were Michael Wade , Quentin Pastore , Nathan Sayers , Nate Norris , and Peyton Eppard

Michael Wade set the pace today for St. Mary’s, taking home an 11th place finish with a time of 29:59. Following Wade was Quentin Pastore . Pastore cracked the top 40 with a 37th-place finish. He crossed the finish line in 32:49. Nathan Sayers followed closely behind, finishing in 34:07. Which was good enough to give him 48th place. Crossing just 12 seconds after Sayers was Nate Norris . Norris completed the race in 49th place. Closing out the Seahawks’ top five was Peyton Eppard , who ran the race in 35:53

There were 98 total runners for the men’s race. The course was described as challenging.

Coming Up

The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, September 24th when they will be running in the Abington Invitational in Abington, PA.