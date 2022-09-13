ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Junior forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) tallied a goal and an assist in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (1-1-3) to a 2-2 draw in a weather-shortened game with Rutgers University-Newark (1-2-2) on a rainy, soggy Sunday afternoon to conclude the Seahawk Classic.
The game was called with 11:48 remaining in regulation due to lightning in the area.
How It Happened
- The Jersey boys got on the scoreboard first when Franco Catania converted a penalty kick in the 28th minute.
- Cruz and senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) connected for a goal for a second straight game, with the roles reversed this time as Cruz gave a short, leading pass for Williamson as the duo made a run up the left alley and Williamson finished off the bounce, sending the ball into the top right corner in the 35th minute.
- The Seahawks headed into halftime with a 2-1 lead after Cruz scored one himself in the 42nd minute. A punt by senior goalie Liam Delone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) was flicked towards the Rutgers-Newark defensive end, and Cruz hustled to the ball, beating both a Newark defender and goalie Christian Andrach and dribbling it in for the easy goal on an empty net.
- Less than two minutes into the second half, the Scarlet Raiders were awarded a second penalty kick, and Catania once again buried it to knot the game at 2-2.
- Rutgers-Newark had the opportunity in the 63rd minute to stake a 3-2 lead as the Scarlet Raiders gained a third penalty kick. Still, this time Delone-Bellsey had Catania’s number denying him with a diving save to the right.
- St. Mary’s peppered Andrach during a six-minute span, but Andrach showed out with three saves to preserve the 2-2 draw.
Inside the Box Score
- Rutgers-Newark owned the advantage in both shots (17-10) and corner kicks (6-3), while the Scarlet Raiders just edged St. Mary’s in shots on goal, 9-7.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Cruz matched his career-high of three points with one goal and one assist.
- Williamson paced the Seahawks with three shots and two on goal.
- Delone-Bellsey matched his season-high with six saves on the day.
Rutgers-Newark Game Notes
- Catania was the offensive leader with seven shots, six shots on goal, and two goals.
- Andrach posted five saves in the team’s second draw of the season.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 14 at York (Pa.) (3-0-1) – York, Pa. – 7:00 p.m.