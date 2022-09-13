ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Junior forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) tallied a goal and an assist in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (1-1-3) to a 2-2 draw in a weather-shortened game with Rutgers University-Newark (1-2-2) on a rainy, soggy Sunday afternoon to conclude the Seahawk Classic.

The game was called with 11:48 remaining in regulation due to lightning in the area.

How It Happened

The Jersey boys got on the scoreboard first when Franco Catania converted a penalty kick in the 28th minute.

Cruz and senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) connected for a goal for a second straight game, with the roles reversed this time as Cruz gave a short, leading pass for Williamson as the duo made a run up the left alley and Williamson finished off the bounce, sending the ball into the top right corner in the 35th minute.

The Seahawks headed into halftime with a 2-1 lead after Cruz scored one himself in the 42nd minute. A punt by senior goalie Liam Delone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) was flicked towards the Rutgers-Newark defensive end, and Cruz hustled to the ball, beating both a Newark defender and goalie Christian Andrach and dribbling it in for the easy goal on an empty net.

Less than two minutes into the second half, the Scarlet Raiders were awarded a second penalty kick, and Catania once again buried it to knot the game at 2-2.

Rutgers-Newark had the opportunity in the 63rd minute to stake a 3-2 lead as the Scarlet Raiders gained a third penalty kick. Still, this time Delone-Bellsey had Catania’s number denying him with a diving save to the right.

St. Mary’s peppered Andrach during a six-minute span, but Andrach showed out with three saves to preserve the 2-2 draw.

Liam Delone-Bellsey saving a PK vs. Rutgers-Newark (9.11.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Rutgers-Newark owned the advantage in both shots (17-10) and corner kicks (6-3), while the Scarlet Raiders just edged St. Mary’s in shots on goal, 9-7.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Cruz matched his career-high of three points with one goal and one assist.

Williamson paced the Seahawks with three shots and two on goal.

Delone-Bellsey matched his season-high with six saves on the day.

Rutgers-Newark Game Notes

Catania was the offensive leader with seven shots, six shots on goal, and two goals.

Andrach posted five saves in the team’s second draw of the season.

Up Next for the Seahawks