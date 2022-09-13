After losing his home last December because his owners moved, Cameron still hopes someone will spring him from the shelter and make him part of their family.

**** Adoption fees are waived *****

Cameron at BCAS in Baldwin

Cameron has so much to offer for the right family but is overlooked day in and day out

This sweet boy has been in the shelter all year. He was surrendered last December because his family moved. After not getting interested in BCAS, he was transferred to a shelter in South MD. Still, they are also bursting at the seams, and he continued to be overlooked there as well, so now he is back at the Baltimore county shelter in Baldwin…every day, just wishing and hoping that someone will give him a forever home.

Poor boy

Arriving on 12/20/2021, yes, you read that right, he has managed to take his long stay with grace. His people moved and couldn’t take him.

He lived with children; with his energy, kids would do best over 12 years old. This 6.5-year-old guy has no idea he isn’t a pup.

he’s entertaining

loves life

energetic and very interested in his surroundings

leans in for some love

zoomies are a favorite of his

lots of personality

only pet to get all of Cameron’s love

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

BCAS, 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD