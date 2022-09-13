Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, at (540) 653-8154.

Tuesday, September 13

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create "Very Loud" noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 20,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow "K" buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow "J" buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Other Notifications: N/A

Wednesday, September 14

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create "Loud" noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow "M" buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow "L" buoy (Virginia).

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Other Notifications: N/A

Thursday, September 15

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create "Very Loud" noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 20,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow "K" buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow "J" buoy (Virginia).

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Other Notifications: N/A

Friday, September 16

No testing today.