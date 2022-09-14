Lexington Park, MD., September 13, 2022- The museum’s annual Wheels and Wings event is set to return on September 24th. Those involved in the museum’s beloved car show are grateful for how many years the show has been supported and are excited to present the museum’s largest community event again to the public.

Executive Director Dr. Scott Gray describes the show as “a great opportunity for people to see our collection of aircraft and to experience some of the coolest cars in southern Maryland. Having the unique cars next to such interesting aircraft is something you don’t get to see often.”

Wheels and Wings will once more feature a wide variety of cars parked on the Flight Line next to the museum’s numerous aircraft. Car enthusiasts can see up close their favorite models parked directly next to amazing aircraft in VIP parking. There will also be an impressive lineup of car models in general parking across the Flight Line. All VIP parking has sold out. However, interested parties can buy general parking on the Flight Line for $25 with additional processing fees on Eventbrite (availability is limited).

The event will start at 10 a.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m. All visitors are welcome. Spectators can enjoy food from one of our attending food trucks, such as Blue Wind Gourmet or the Chaptico Market, as well as sweets from the Salted Scoop or Sweet Tooth Funnel Cakes. Admission for entry to the event will be the standard $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over), and active duty and children 5 to 12 will be $4. Flight simulators will be available during the event on a first-come, first-serve basis; donations are appreciated.

Here at the museum, we would like to thank the PRNAMA car show committee for their hard work and dedication to this event. The museum also appreciates this event’s headline sponsor: Naval Systems, Inc., and major sponsors; Blue Point Crab Co., Board and Brush, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Kurtz’s Auto Repair, Emily Cunningham State Farm, and Tom Hodges Auto.