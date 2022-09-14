Historic Sotterley will offer a NEW Insider’s Tour entitled “Fixer Upper.” Explore how the views of the landowners shaped the architecture and the landscape of Sotterley. As your tour guide leads you through the Manor House, Slave Cabin, Corn Crib, and gardens, you will uncover how these spaces have changed over the centuries and how we preserve the buildings and grounds today.

This tour will be approximately 2 hours long and requires walking and standing. We recommend good walking shoes, as parts of the tour will be outside. Recommended for ages 16 & older.

This tour is limited to 18 people, and advanced registration is required. Sign up online today at www.sotterley.org to guarantee your slot.

“Fixer Upper” Specialty Tour

September 24th, 2022

4:00 pm