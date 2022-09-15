The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the Demonstration Rain Garden at Wetlands Overlook Park is this Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:30 am. The Rain Garden was installed as a joint project between the Town of North Beach, the Calvert County Watershed Stewards, and the University of Maryland Extension Office and was funded by a Chesapeake Bay Trust Grant.

While at the Rain Garden, learn why the gardens are a great way to manage stormwater runoff in your yard from your downspout or driveway. Rain Gardens can be beautifully planted with native wildflowers and shrubs. Wildflower seeds will be given away to all attendees.

The site of the new rain garden, located near the entrance to Wetlands Overlook Park, was prepared in advance by the Department of Public Works, who also installed a split rail fence to separate the parking area from the rain garden. On May 14, 2022, Calvert County Watershed Stewards Peggy Hartman, Robin Madel, and Luke Johnson installed the rain garden and native plants and shrubs. Lisa Garrett, North Beach Community Conservation, worked with local native plant nurseries to choose plants that would showcase a “Recipe for a Rain Garden.” These native plants are also appropriate for residential rain gardens.

Following the rain garden installation, Watershed Restoration Specialist Jacqueline Takacs from the University of Maryland Extension leads participants in a two-hour rain garden workshop. The workshop gave participants a basic understanding of designing, installing, and maintaining a rain garden and selecting plants, and proper planting techniques. Because of the heavy rain on the date of the event, participants witnessed the effects of rain on the newly-installed garden.

We hope to see you at Wetlands Overlook Park this Saturday at 10:30 am!