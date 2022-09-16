On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Assistant Chief of Staff Julie Bryson provided the Board of County Commissioners with the Commissioners’ Initiatives Report for Fiscal 2022. The report included the Drug Take Back Program, Protective Plus Program, and Veterans Corner. County Commissioners approved continuing these programs for fiscal 2023.

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) recommended that the county change the lights at the Charles County Courthouse to green on Nov. 11-14 to celebrate Veterans Day, honor veterans in our county and country, and join other agencies in Operations Green Light. County Commissioners agreed with this recommendation.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Discussion

Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (District 4) requested a discussion on the zoning for properties along Maryland Route 925 in the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor. County Commissioners, Department of Planning and Growth Management, County Administration, and County Attorney’s Office discussed the zoning, as well as concerns of the property owners in the area.

Follow-Up Work Session

County Commissioners provided a follow-up work session with the Department of Planning and Growth Management staff on the Amendment to the 2016 Charles County Comprehensive Plan, Newburg Septic Tier Map. After considering the public comments, the County Commissioners accepted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to defer any changes to the Septic Tier Map until after the Newburg Sub Area Plan process has been completed.

Commissioners’ New Business

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) requested a moment of silence to acknowledge the passing of the Queen and her life’s work and leadership.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling, III (District 1) reminded residents to participate in the Charles County Fair this weekend.

Proclamations

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Public Hearing

County Commissioners and Charles County Delegation held a public hearing to review and discuss Preliminary 2023 State Legislative Proposals. There were 22 legislative proposals submitted. County Commissioners scheduled a work session on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The record for public comments will be open until Saturday, Sept. 24.

Next Commissioners Session: Sept. 20 and 21, 2022

