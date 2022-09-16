The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s volleyball team improved to 5-3 overall on September 14 with a 3-0 Region 20 Division II win over the Hagerstown Community College Hawks.

CSM took the sets by scores of 25-12, 25-17, 25-16. The Hawks posted a season-high .276 hitting percentage.

Sophomore outside hitter Janiyah Brand had team-highs in kills with 13 and digs with 10; she ended the night with a .462 hitting percentage. Freshman outside hitter Ellyssa Fultz also recorded double-digit kills with 10. Freshman setter Lillian Reynolds provided 32 assists, adding four kills.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Sophomore middle blocker Trinity Barrett had seven kills, freshman outside hitter Madison Jury recorded her first kills as a Hawk with four on the night, and freshman middle blocker Benia Morton chipped in five kills.

Up Next: CSM travels to McHenry, Maryland, on September 17 for a tri-match hosted by Garrett College. The Hawks will face the Garrett College Lakers at 10 a.m. and the Community College of Beaver County Titans at 1 p.m.