The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s volleyball team improved to 5-3 overall on September 14 with a 3-0 Region 20 Division II win over the Hagerstown Community College Hawks.
CSM took the sets by scores of 25-12, 25-17, 25-16. The Hawks posted a season-high .276 hitting percentage.
Sophomore outside hitter Janiyah Brand had team-highs in kills with 13 and digs with 10; she ended the night with a .462 hitting percentage. Freshman outside hitter Ellyssa Fultz also recorded double-digit kills with 10. Freshman setter Lillian Reynolds provided 32 assists, adding four kills.
Sophomore middle blocker Trinity Barrett had seven kills, freshman outside hitter Madison Jury recorded her first kills as a Hawk with four on the night, and freshman middle blocker Benia Morton chipped in five kills.
Up Next: CSM travels to McHenry, Maryland, on September 17 for a tri-match hosted by Garrett College. The Hawks will face the Garrett College Lakers at 10 a.m. and the Community College of Beaver County Titans at 1 p.m.