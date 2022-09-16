The St. Mary’s College Board of Trustees approved the pillars and timeline for the strategic plan development in 2022-2023 during a special open session meeting Monday evening. The four pillars on which the strategic plan will be based are as follows:
- Create an innovative, distinctive and competitive academic identity that attracts and retains talented students, faculty, and staff
- Empower all students for success
- Build a sustainable, vibrant, and diverse student body that exemplifies an inclusive institution
- Become a sought-after and engaged community resource
This approved action item effectively kicked off the timeline, including workgroups that will engage stakeholders as goals and metrics are developed. According to the timeline, St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda C. Jordan is expected to present a final plan for approval in May 2023.