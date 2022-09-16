The St. Mary’s College Board of Trustees approved the pillars and timeline for the strategic plan development in 2022-2023 during a special open session meeting Monday evening. The four pillars on which the strategic plan will be based are as follows:

Create an innovative, distinctive and competitive academic identity that attracts and retains talented students, faculty, and staff

Empower all students for success

Build a sustainable, vibrant, and diverse student body that exemplifies an inclusive institution

Become a sought-after and engaged community resource

This approved action item effectively kicked off the timeline, including workgroups that will engage stakeholders as goals and metrics are developed. According to the timeline, St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda C. Jordan is expected to present a final plan for approval in May 2023.