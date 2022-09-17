Not a trick, only the sweetest treat: Boo at the Zoo, the beloved family-friendly Halloween event at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, sponsored by Mars Wrigley Confectionery, is back Oct. 28, 29, and 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets include special after-hours access for animal viewing at the Elephant Community Center, Small Mammal House, Reptile Discovery Center, Great Ape House and Think Tank, a Halloween souvenir treat bag, dance party and 30 trick-or-treat stations around the festively decorated Zoo. Halloween vignettes and festive decor are a Boo at the Zoo highlight. Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute The Zoo will be decked out in the Halloween spirit for Boo at the Zoo. Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute The Zoo’s endangered species graveyard Halloween display at Boo at the Zoo.. Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute Festive animal-inspired costumes are a highlight of Boo at the Zoo. Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

A safe and fun children’s Halloween event, tickets go on sale for Smithsonian’s National Zoo members Thursday, Sept. 15, for $25, and non-members Thursday, Sept. 22, for $35. A ticket is required for each attendee, including all children over the age of 2. Most of the cost of a Boo at the Zoo ticket is tax deductible. Guests may deduct all but $10 for each ticket purchased as a charitable contribution on their federal income tax returns. The Federal Identification Number for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute is 53-0206027.

Parking is available for pre-purchase online at $30 per vehicle and is separate from individual tickets. Rideshare vehicles will be directed to drop guests off and pick them up at the Bus Lot. For any guests choosing to take public transportation, the Zoo is located on the Metro’s Red Line between the Woodley Park and Cleveland Park stops. Pedestrians can enter the Zoo from its entrance on Connecticut Avenue or the Harvard Street Bridge.

Guests of all ages are invited to dress up in creative costumes. Adult guests are not permitted to wear masks that fully cover the face or obstruct the wearer’s vision. Also, costumes may not contain props or accessories that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon.

This event will be held rain or shine; however, plans may be altered based on changing CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. The Smithsonian is adhering to the CDC’s current Low Community Level category for Washington, D.C. For more information, visit the Zoo’s website.